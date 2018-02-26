‘Roseanne’ Exclusive Trailer Will Premiere During Oscars on March 4

The trailer for the new episodes of Roseanne will debut during the Oscars on Sunday, March 4 on ABC. The network shared the news on Twitter Sunday.

This just in: the exclusive trailer for the new #Roseanne will premiere during the #Oscars! Watch LIVE Sunday March 4! pic.twitter.com/0mQZpA2RFO — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) February 25, 2018

This is one way for ABC to get eyeballs for the ceremony, which kicks off on 8 p.m. ET.

Roseanne is coming back for a 10th season, 21 years after the ninth season ended, on March 27. The new season will run nine episodes, starting with a one-hour premiere.

The show will also take on a political tone, since it has been revealed that Roseanne in the show — like Roseanne Barr in real life — voted for President Donald Trump.

“I wanted to do it this way. It’s the conversation everybody is having. Families are not speaking to each other. People are still shocked and upset about it. It’s the state of our country,” Barr told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview.

Sara Gilbert also suggested that the new episodes are not as political as people think.

“People think this show is more political than it is. It’s more about how a family deals with a disagreement like that. But I get it, it creates website clicks,” Gilbert said.

Like the show famously did in its original run, the new episodes tackle a series of serious issues, including healthcare, gender fluidity and the opioid addiction crisis.

“Another taboo we addressed was the opioid crisis, which is this thing we’re seeing in the news, but it’s not being tackled on [scripted] TV, certainly not network TV,” comedian Whitney Cummings, who joined the show as co-showrunner with Bruce Helford, told THR. “But what I’ve always loved about Roseanne is the show’s ability to have these incredible dramatic moments in a multicamera sitcom with an audience sitting there, not laughing ’cause an incredible dramatic moment is playing out, whether it was when DJ wouldn’t kiss the black girl at the school play or Jackie’s domestic abuse. We thought maybe this could be one of those episodes.”

According to THR, Barr is earning over $2 million for the new episodes, and 30-second ads are going for $175,000.

Most of the original cast is back to join Barr and Gilbert, including John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf. The writers ignored the season nine finale, which revealed that Dan died of a heart attack.

The original series was praised for its realistic look at a working class, Midwest American family. The series won three Golden Globes in 1993 and five Emmys.

