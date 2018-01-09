‘Roseanne’ Revival: Johnny Galecki to Return in Episode 6

With the debut of the Roseanne revival fast approaching, many have wondered if Johnny Galecki would return and now we know.

Johnny Galecki returns in ep 6 of the #Roseanne revival but he’s not the only familiar face guest starring. #TCA18 — Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) January 9, 2018

While he is clearly busy with his hit comedy The Big Bang Theory, Galecki will return to the series that made him a star when he turns up in the sixth episode of the new season of Roseanne.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Variety, however, he won’t be the only “familiar face” to return. Probably the next most obvious series actors to potentially show up would be Martin Mull, Sandra Bernhard and Roseanne Barr’s ex-husband, Tom Arnold.

Even though Arnold and Barr have had a notoriously rocky relationship throughout the years, it is not entirely implausible that he could could return as Arnie Thomas.

While fans are incredibly excited about the new show, the cast might be even more excited. In a recent interview, Laurie Metcalf opened up about what it was like “jumping back in to” the show.

“I wanted to immediately jump back in to that world again. We were a family for nine seasons, and I had a feeling that as soon as we stepped back onto the stage again it would just reappear and it did,” said Metcalf, who plays Roseanne’s sister, Jackie Harris.

“All the chemistry came back [as did] the history, and I knew that the fans would be really curious to see this family that they knew, and see what they’re up to again. Why not revisit these people that were so funny and close, and had such crazy dynamics between them, and see what they’re up to,” Metcalf added.