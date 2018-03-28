Source: ‘Roseanne’ Reboot Second Season a ‘Foregone Conclusion’

After the massive debut of the Roseanne series revival, it is “a forgone conclusion” that there will be a season two.

According to a source that spoke with TV Line, ABC was already in talks for continuing the show, but with the huge premiere the show had the network is reportedly ready to make plans for it to be official.

Roseanne Barr herself recently spoke about the possible continuation of the series, telling reporters, “We all want to keep doing it, so we just hope people like it and they watch it, and it gets renewed, you know, we all want that.”

Whitney Cummings, co-showrunner and executive producer for the revival, also previously talked about the show moving past more than just one season, explaining that all the cast and writer’s schedules would have to align for it to happen.

“Laurie can’t stop getting nominated for awards,” Cummings joked, referencing series star Laurie Metcalf’s recent award nominations for her supporting role in the critically acclaimed film Lady Bird.

“[Hopefully] we can find a way to get her for a couple months straight. From what I gather, everyone is ready to do it again. Everybody wants to do it again,” she added.

Speaking more to TV Line about her decision to take on the project, Cummings said, “I was looking for a way to be of service after the election, and I didn’t know how. So I thought, ‘Maybe [working] on a show where the lead character voted for Trump is how I can get into the living rooms of the people who did vote for him.’”

Speaking about the direction of the revival, Bruce Helford, another Roseanne executive producer, recently said, “We are writing about what is going on in the world now, and we are hoping to involve everybody.”

“Everybody is concerned about taxes. Everybody is concerned about jobs. This couple has no health care. They barely can make a living,” Helford added. “They are going through what is being discussed in every home. What better family to be dealing with this than people who are living it?”

Clearly, Helford was right about how relevant fans would find the Roseanne revival, as it debuted on Tuesday night to a massive 18 million viewers.

According to EW, the premiere episode scored a rating of 5.1 in the 18-49 demographic, which apparently beats the Stormy Daniels interview on 60 Minutes at the beginning of the week.

The outlet also noted that this appears to be the biggest rating for a TV comedy in recent years, and indicated that it even topped any ratings on a regularly scheduled episode of the hit drama This is Us.