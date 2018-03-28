‘Roseanne’ Reboot Details Dan’s ‘Death’ in Opening Scene

The Roseanne reboot is officially back and wasted no time addressing its biggest plot hole.

During the opening scene of the rebooted sitcom, viewers got a look at the fan-favorite Conner family living room, with couch and afghan to match. The show then gives a first look at Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) screaming at her husband Dan (John Goodman).

“Dan? Dan!” Roseanne calls her husband who is fast asleep wearing a Sleep Apnea machine on his face.

Dan jolts awake to his wife watching over him.

“I thought you were dead,” Roseanne says, causing an uproar of laughter from the live studio audience.

“I was sleeping,” Dan says. “Why does everybody always think I’m dead?”

“You looked happy, I thought maybe you moved on,” Roseanne jokes.

With its opening scene, the Roseanne reboot officially called back to the original run’s finale. Dan had died from a heart attack and the entirety of season nine was a fictionalized version of Roseanne’s life she wrote in a book.

When the reboot was first announced, it was revealed the series would be taking back many of its season nine plot points, bringing the series back to the crazy antics of the Conner family as a blue-collar American family.

Later in the reboot premiere episode, Roseanne and Dan actually address the infamous book reveal as they look through their garage for their missing gun.

Roseanne finds the manuscript for the book, which also made up the season nine storyline and included the family winning the Illinois state lottery. Dan gives his wife a hug and jokes about his original fate.

“Well lookey here, written by Roseanne Conner,” Dan says as finds the manuscript in a box.

“Oh, trash that,” Roseanne says.

“This would’ve sold like hot cakes if only you hadn’t killed off the most interesting character,” Dan says as the couple shares a sweet hug. “He was a gentle giant.”

“You know what really would’ve helped though? More bondage and a wizard school,” Roseanne jokes, making references to Fifty Shades of Grey and the Harry Potter series.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.