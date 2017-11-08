These Throwback ‘Roseanne’ Halloween Moments Will Make You Even More Excited for the Reboot

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to get yourself into the spooky spirit by taking a trip down memory lane with these throwback Roseanne photos.

The beloved sitcom aired a number of Halloween-themed episodes, but two of them that stood out in many of the fans’ minds were titled “BOO!” and “Halloween IV.” In both episodes, the Conner family went all-out with their costumes, unexpected gags and pranks.

Just by taking a glance through the pics from the Roseanne Halloween episodes, it will take you right back to the late ’80s and early ’90s when the show originally aired on ABC.

Keep scrolling to see more snaps from the Roseanne Halloween-theme episodes.

The episode titled “BOO!” aired on Oct. 31, 1989, and was the 7th episode of Season 2.

This was Roseanne’s first Halloween-themed episode and is regarded by many as the overall best of the eight episodes of its type.

The storyline revolved around Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) doing all she could to scare her husband, Dan (John Goodman), who is waiting to hear if an important business deal went through. Whether she was faking an electrocution or leading her husband to believe that his in-laws were coming for an extended three-week stay, Roseanne was totally hilarious in “BOO!”

“Halloween IV” was the seventh episode of Season 5. The episode aired on October 27, 1992.

In the Christmas Carol-inspired episode, Roseanne is visited by the ghosts of Halloween past, present, and future after she can’t seem to get herself to feel the spirit of the holiday.

Actress Zoe Perry was featured in this episode as a younger version of mother Laurie Metcalf’s character Jackie Harris. Also cast in this episode was a then-unknown Sara Rue (Mom) as Teenage Roseanne.

Given that there is going to be a Roseanne revival series coming in 2018, many fans may be wondering if there are going to be Halloween-themed episodes in the reboot.

While none of the specific episode storylines have been revealed at this time, there have been several major details announced. Most of the cast has agreed to returned for the revival including Barr, Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke and more.

The only major cast member who has not been confirmed for the revival is Johnny Galecki, who is currently starring on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory.

Learn more about the Roseanne reboot and see new photos from the set of the upcoming show here.