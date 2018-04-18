‘Roseanne’: David Reveals Why He Returned to Town

David Healy (Johnny Galecki) returned to Roseanne on Tuesday night’s episode, and his reason for coming back to town was unexpected to say the least.

David’s ex-wife, Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert), first learned of his return via a text message at the beginning of the episode. She and her mother, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) presume he is just coming to celebrate the birthday of the couple’s daughter, Harris (Emma Kenney).

However, David shows up unannounced to the Conner household and climbs into Darlene’s bedroom window.

Darlene confronts him and assumes that he simply wants to get back together and try to be a normal family again before ultimately flaking out once again. However, David’s news is not exactly what she expected.

“Not this time,” David says. “I just singed a lease. I’m moving back to Lamford. I realized it’s not too late to fix things.”

With this, Darlene assumes he is seriously considering repairing their marriage. But David throws another wrench into the situation.

“I met someone,” he says. “Her name’s Blue. I’ve learned so much from her. … She’s made me see so many things. I realized I was in denial. I thought Harris and Mark were better off without me. And then I realized how unfair it is to you, not to give you a divorce, so you could have some closure.”

A divorce and David setting up shop in town with a new woman was not what Darlene envisioned for the next chapter in the couple’s relationship. She pushed back, but David was adamant being with Blue was good for him.

“She’s really good for me, and that’s just going to make be better for you and the kids,” he says.

Darlene then pounces on David and the two have a spontaneous hook-up which makes the couple’s future all the more unsure.

This appearance from Galecki is one of the high-points of the season so far. However, it is unclear how much he will appear in the series going forward.

Galecki is tied up with his starring role on The Big Bang Theory and his executive producer duties on CBS’s Living Biblically and the upcoming Science Channel series SciJinks. However, Roseanne is returning for an 11th season, so he may pop up on episodes in that yet-to-be filmed season.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Past seasons available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and new episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Photo Credit: ABC