‘Roseanne’: Christopher Lloyd Guest-Starring as Beverly’s Boyfriend

Christopher Lloyd will be guest starring on a future episode of Roseanne, and his role has the potential to be around a while.

Hollywood Reporter dropped the news that the beloved Back to the Future actor would be appearing on the 2018 revival season of the show in an undisclosed episode.

Lloyd will play a man named Lou, who just happens to be the boyfriend of Roseanne‘s (Roseanne Barr) mother, Beverly Harris (Estelle Parson).

Beverly divorced Roseanne’s father Al Harris (John Randolph) in the original series after it was discovered he had a mistress for more than 20 years. It was also revealed that Al had been abusive during Roseanne’s childhood, and he later died.

Lloyd will seemingly fill a romantic void for Beverly, all while trying to fit in with Roseanne and her family.

THR says he will only be in one episode. However, it’s easy to imagine if the relationship works in the show and goes over well with fans, Lloyd could pop back up down the road.

Roseanne will return on March 27 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.