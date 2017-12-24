‘Roseanne’ Cast Members Share Christmas Message for Viewers

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman wished fans a “Merry Christmas” from the set of ABC‘s Roseanne revival, which airs in the new year.

What else did you want for Christmas? #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/OeqigRzyAg — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) December 23, 2017

“Merry Christmas from all of us at Roseanne,” Barr says in the short clip. “The original cast is coming back with all new episodes in 2018. It’s the gift you all asked for!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Did they ask for that?” Goodman asks.

“No, but we’re doing it anyway,” Barr replies.

The clip gives yet another look at the set, which perfectly replicates the iconic Conner family living room from the original series.

Most of the original cast is coming back, even though Goodman’s character Dan was revealed to be dead in the season nine finale. ABC will ignore that, bringing Roseanne and Dan back together.

Sara Gilbert is back as Darlene, Lecy Goranson is back as Becky and Michael Fishman will play DJ again. Laurie Metcalf is back as Roseanne’s sister Jackie, and Johnny Galecki will play Darlene’s husband (formerly boyfriend) David again.

Sarah Chalke, who played Becky in some episodes of the series, will play a different role.

Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, James Pickens Jr., Natalie West and Adilah Barnes will also be back.

New faces include Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd, Shameless‘ Emma Kenny and Jayden Rey.

One character not expecting to come back is Mark, David’s older brother. The late Glenn Quinn played the role on the original series and the producers don’t plan on recasting the role.

Roseanne returns to TV after a 20-year absence on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The new season runs nine episodes, including a one-hour premiere.

Photo credit: ABC