‘Roseanne' Cancellation: What It Means for ABC's Fall Schedule

ABC's shocking cancellation of hit series Roseanne following Roseanne Barr's racist tweets will bring change to the network's previously announced fall schedule, but many just don't know how much.

The series was abruptly canceled after Barr shared a racist Twitter rant, which included a claim toward former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett being the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

(Photo: Twitter / @therealroseanne)

According to Deadline, ABC executives reportedly spent the day Wednesday in scheduling meetings discussion various scenarios for its Tuesday fall lineup without its 8 p.m. anchor, Roseanne.

Among the possibilities, it is believed the network is considering bringing in The Goldbergs spinoff, Schooled — the only comedy ABC has slated to premiere mid-season — for a fall launch. ABC might also be considering picking up one of the comedy pilots that came close to a series order.

Among those in contention is Steps, starring Ginnifer Goodwin. The series follows four adults in three houses raising three kids after two divorces — together. The series is reportedly similar to other ABC comedy Single Parents. Steps will be undergoing some changes if it gets picked up to series.

(Photo: ABC)

Another ABC comedy pilot in consideration is Untitled Justin Noble, starring Kat Dennings. It is a workplace comedy. Additionally, ABC is in negotiations for The Middle spinoff starring the series' standout Eden Sher, which could be a potential player for midseason.

Replacing Roseanne, however, is not as simple as announcing a show to replace it in its timeslot. The series was the No.1 comedy for the network, and the anchor to Tuesday night's offerings of new shows including new comedy The Kids Are Alright and drama The Rookie. ABC will reportedly need to come up with a new fall schedule without its biggest series. A decision on the new schedule is expected to be announced Friday.

Deadline reports there is no expectation to move ABC's Modern Family from its Wednesday slot, or relocating Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless, which relocated to a new comedy block on Fridays. Should Schooled premiere in the fall, that would likely bring The Goldbergs to Tuesdays to accompany its spinoff series.

Dropping an hour of comedy in exchange for a new drama is also in consideration, which would mean holding one comedy for midseason. ABC has three new series set to premiere midseason, The Fix, Whiskey Cavalier and Grand Hotel.

Additionally, hour-long pilot False Profits got an order for additional scripts and could be picked up for midseason. Its chances might have been boosted after Roseanne's cancellation.