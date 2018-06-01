Roseanne Barr Tweets Regret About Jayden Rey: ‘So Ashamed of Myself’

Roseanne Barr revealed her biggest regret regarding the racist tweet that led to the end of her hit comedy series, Roseanne: Jayden Rey’s reaction to the scandal.

The disgraced comedian continued her Twitter rant Thursday, giving a shout out to the young actress who played her on-screen African-American granddaughter amid the scandal caused by the racist tweet Barr sent Tuesday, which led ABC to abruptly cancel the series.

I think I’ll b better tomorrow. The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew2 love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American. It’s the most gawd awful painful thing. I can’t let myself cave in tho — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018

Rey played Mary Conner, the daughter of DJ (Michael Fishman) and his African-American wife Geena (Xosha Roquemore). Mary several noteworthy appearances during the revival series, including the episode where the Conners lose their Wi-Fi so Roseanne must enlist the help of her Muslim neighbors so Mary can call her mother who is stationed overseas with the military.

Barr’s latest Twitter rant began Thursday afternoon, with the comedian saying she forgives co-stars Fishman and Sara Gilbert for their comments denouncing her after the show’s cancellation.

“to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena,” Barr wrote. “I understand, tho. It’s ok.”

Since then, Barr has been writing about her regrets, moving forward after the scandal to try and help the less fortunate, and even claiming she will seek help to get her medication fixed, as she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Gilbert, who played Darlene, tweeted, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

“Wow! Unreal,” Barr replied to Gilbert.

ABC abruptly cancelled Roseanne on Tuesday after Barr tweeted, “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby=VJ,” referring to Jarrett.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said.

Barr has apologized for the offensive remark and blamed Ambien for the comments. Sanofi, which manufactures the sleeping drug, snarkily added that racism was not a side effect of the medication.

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” the company said in a statement. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

Barr is expected to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday to address the scandal.