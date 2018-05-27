25 Most Essential ‘Roseanne’ Episodes

As Roseanne fans have been loving the series’ return to television, there are a few essential episodes you might consider re-watching before season 11 debuts this fall.

It’s no secret that fans are incredibly excited about the reboot, but the cast might be even more excited. In a recent interview, Laurie Metcalf opened up about what it was like “jumping back in to” the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wanted to immediately jump back into that world again. We were a family for nine seasons, and I had a feeling that as soon as we stepped back onto the stage again it would just reappear and it did,” said Metcalf, who plays Roseanne‘s sister, Jackie Harris.

“All the chemistry came back [as did] the history, and I knew that the fans would be really curious to see this family that they knew, and see what they’re up to again. Why not revisit these people that were so funny and close, and had such crazy dynamics between them, and see what they’re up to,” Metcalf added.

Seasons one through nine of Roseanne are currently available to stream for Amazon Prime members.

Scroll down to see a list, adapted from Vulture, of the 25 most essential episodes of Roseanne ever.

Season 1

“Father’s Day” (Season 1, Episode 14)

This episode that featured legendary character actor Ned Beatty as Dan’s father was full of classic Roseanne humor, but also featured some powerful insight when Dan reveled that his greatest fear was turning into his father.

Other essential season one episodes:

“Mall Story” (Season 1, Episode 16)

“Let’s Call It Quits” (Season 1, Episode 23)

Season 2

“Inherit the Wind” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Poor Becky finds herself in a series social-life crisis when she passes gas in front of the entire student council. Luckily, her little sister is there to support her. Just kidding! Darlene endlessly ridicules her like the caring younger sister she is.

Other essential season two episodes:

“BOO!” (Season 2, Episode 7)

“We Gather Together” (Season 2, Episode 9)

“No Talking” (Season 2, Episode 12)

“An Officer and a Gentleman” (Season 2, Episode 15)

“I’m Hungry” (Season 2, Episode 18)

“April Fool’s Day” (Season 2, Episode 22)

Season 3

“Home-Ec” (Season 3, Episode 16)

Darlene lives through every teenager’s nightmare when her mom comes to school to teach a class. Ironically, that class is home economics.

Other essential season three episodes:

“PMS, I Love You” (Season 3, Episode 8)

“Scenes From a Barbecue” (Season 3, Episode 24)

Season 4

“A Bitter Pill to Swallow” (Season 4, Episode 1)

Roseanne and Dan find themselves mostly unprepared as Becky expresses an interest in getting on birth control.

Other essential season four episodes:

“Darlene Fades to Black” (Season 4, Episode 4)

“Breaking Up Is Hard to Do” (Season 4, Episode 17)

“Aliens” (Season 4, Episode 25)

Season 5

“Crime and Punishment” (Season 5, Episode 13) and “War and Peace” (Season 5, Episode 14)

Jackie is abused by her boyfriend Fisher, so Dan takes matters into his own hands and beats him up, ultimately ending up in jail when Fisher presses charges.

Season 6

“A Stash From the Past” (Season 6, Episode 4)

Dan, Roseanne and Jackie all get hold of some marijuana and help themselves to a bathroom smoke session.

Other essential season five episodes:

“Lies My Father Told Me” (Season 6, Episode 21)

Season 7

“White Men Can’t Kiss” (Season 7, Episode 9)

A very poignant episode of the show in which DJ doesn’t want to kiss an African-Amercian girl in a school play, which fires up Roseanne to deliver this monologue: “I didn’t raise you to be some little bigot… Black people are just like us. They’re every bit as good as us — and any people who don’t think so is just some banjo-picking, cousin-dating, barefoot embarrassments to respectable white trash like us!”

Season 8

“December Bride” (Season 8, Episode 11)

Always pushing the boundaries of what audiences were comfortable with, this episode of Roseanne featured the first ever same-sex marriage ceremony to be depicted on U.S. TV.

Season 9

“Into That Good Night” (Season 9, Episodes 23 and 24)

The final episodes of the series’ original run kill of Dan, but also do away with a few controversial twists. Luckily, John Goodman is back, alive and well, for the upcoming series revival.

Other essential season nine episodes:

“Millions From Heaven” (Season 9, Episode 2)