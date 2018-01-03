Rose McGowan Gets 5-Part Docuseries on E!

Rose McGowan is working on a five-part series of documentaries, with the first one due out by the end of the month on the E! network.

McGowan, who many people identify as the center, if not the catalyst of the “#MeToo” movement, has signed on to produce and star in the series. This month’s initial installment will be a feature length documentary.

“You are formally invited into my mind and world,” McGowan said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil.”

“I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you,” she continued, “About looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life.”

The series will reportedly follow McGowan through her recent revelations, both in the news and behind the scenes. It will examine her allegations against Harvey Weinstein, her lack of forgiveness for Meryl Streep and her activism in this and other areas.

“Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, E!’s executive vp development and production. “We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change.”

McGowan is working on the project alongside Bunim / Murray Productions.