Ron Howard Finally Gives An Answer About ‘Happy Days’ Reboot

Ron Howard is giving clarification on a Happy Days reboot.

The actor portrayed Richie Cunningham for the first seven seasons on the ‘70s and ‘80s ABC sitcom, which ran for 11 seasons. He left to pursue a career in filmmaking.

Since there are many reboots and revivals happening these days, people can’t help but wonder if Happy Days could be next. However, Howard, who returned as a guest star in the final season, told PEOPLE, “It’s amazing, but we’re not doing a reboot.”

UNITED STATES – AUGUST 14: HAPPY DAYS – “Fearless Malph” 10/24/78 Ron Howard, Anson Williams, Henry Winkler (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Although Happy Days remains a favorite among fans old and young, it seems like the 11 seasons will have to be enough. That might not be all bad, as not every show needs a reboot, but Howard is just as grateful as ever that Happy Days lives on with the fans, as well as another early acting project he did.

“The fact that the show endures and that The Andy Griffith Show is still on – both of these shows have never left the air – and it still kind of blows my mind in an interesting way,” Howard said. “There’s something about that that doesn’t age – it was nostalgia when it was made. For that reason, [both shows] seem to endure, and it means the world to me.”

Along with Howard, Happy Days’ ensemble cast also included Anson Williams, Marlon Ross, Tom Bosley, Henry Winkler, Don Most, Erin Moran, Pat Morita, Al Molinaro, Scott Baio, Lynda Goodfriend, Cathy Silvers, Ted McGinley, Linda Purl, and Heather O’Rourke. The series took place in the 1950s and early 1960s and essentially centered on a teenager in the Midwest navigating life with his friends, mostly Richie and his friend, Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli (Winkler). Happy Days spawned two spinoffs: Laverne & Shirley and Mork & Mindy, running for eight and four seasons, respectively.

UNITED STATES – AUGUST 14: HAPPY DAYS – “Smokin’ Ain’t Cool” 1/16/79 Ron Howard, Erin Moran, Tom Bosley, Marion Ross (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Even though a Happy Days reboot won’t ever happen, at least for now, the show is available ot stream on Paramount+ and for free on Pluto TV. Additionally, years later, the show and the cast still mean a lot to Ron Howard, including his former on-screen best friend, Winkler.

“Henry’s a few years older than I am,” Howard explained. “Yale educated, and he looked at acting in a way that was – it wasn’t Hollywood. It was a little more intellectual. It was theater-based, and that was new to me. But more than anything, we just got along beautifully and worked well together.”