Fans Are Scratching Their Heads at CBS’ Bizarre-Looking ‘Robbie The Reindeer’ Special

CBS‘ schedule tonight featured the first two Robbie The Reindeer specials. Although they are both over 15 years old, those seeing the stop-motion animated shorts for the first time were stunned.

The Robbie The Reindeer specials center on the lazy, overweight son of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. CBS aired the first two, 1999’s Hooves of Fire and 2002’s Legend of the Lost Tribe. They were made originally for British TV and were re-dubbed with popular American actors for U.S. broadcast. Ben Stiller voices the title character.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show has weirded out viewers online. One fan just wanted CBS to air Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer already. “What is this Robbie the Reindeer junk? JUST GIVE ME MY RUDOLPH AND LEAVE ME ALONE,” the viewer tweeted.

“This Robbie the Reindeer show might be one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen,” another wrote.

For a majority of viewers though, the freakiest thing was Vixen, a female reindeer, having human-like breasts.

“Why are there sexualized human tits on naked deer on CBS kids programming?” one viewer wondered.

“Ummmm. The claymation movie Robbie the Reindeer on CBS? Why do the girl reindeer have BOOBS? I’m quite disturbed,” another wrote.

“Just came on twitter to see if everyone else was just as disturbed as me regarding this reindeer’s anatomy,” another posted.

Others noted that the show isn’t really family-friendly.

“So uhm Robbie The Reindeer (on CBS) doesn’t seem to be for kids,” one Twitter user wrote.

CBS will finally air Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Photo: CBS