‘Riverdale’: ‘Heathers’ Fans Share Mixed Responses to Musical Episode

Riverdale fans had lots to say about the show’s highly anticipated Heathers musical.

The episode, titled “Chapter Fifty-One: BIG FUN,” saw the students of Riverdale High put together a production of Heathers: The Musical, despite critiques from their parents, and the looming threat of the Gargoyle King and The Farm cult.

Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) took on the role of Heather Chandler, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) took on the roles of the other Heathers. Tensions rose during production of the show as Farm enthusiast Evelyn Evernever (Zoé De Grand Maison) signed on as co-director and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) agreed to choreograph the show shortly after her breakup with Cheryl.

Fans of the CW drama series had mixed responses to the show’s interpretation of the musical.

Well that was a load of crap. I knew it was going to be bad but I thought at least they were going to be faithful to the Source material instead of just hey lets just sing a song. Watch the real musical it’s much better than this.#Riverdale https://t.co/pJfhB0W2iO — Cartoon Croissant (@Toonguy94) March 21, 2019

“Well that was a load of crap. I knew it was going to be bad but I thought at least they were going to be faithful to the source material instead of just hey lets just sing a song. Watch the real musical it’s much better than this,” one user criticized.

“They really didn’t watch the bootleg of this musical though [shake my head],” another user commented.

“I like how the two leads in the musical got like no screen time,” a third fan wrote.

“Every year [Riverdale] has a musical episode, and every year it’s the worst episode of the season… please stop!!!” another user commented.

Along with the musical aspect, the episode also brought plenty of shockers, including Veronica’s parents, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermione (Marisol Nichols), announcing their split.

Later in the episode it was revealed that The Farm sponsored the play in order to recruit more students into the cult, while also revealing long-standing secrets.

While some fans were focused on criticizing the musical episode, many praised the Riverdale cast and crew for their version of the beloved stage production.

You guys have no idea how hard I’m stanning right now. I love the Heathers musical SO MUCH (I actually like it more than the movie lol) and this episode gave me so much fucking life I wanna go drink all the slushies. That was awesome. #Riverdale #HowVery pic.twitter.com/iG1jvIuhy7 — rose-colored boy (@sebbyskywalker) March 21, 2019

“Heathers: The Musical was better than Carrie: The Musical,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Okay it’s official, I loved the musical episode of [Riverdale],” Another user commented.

“This musical episode was amazing Riverdale I love it! Confuse about the ending…can’t wait for next week already!” A third user commented.

Another user wrote: “You guys have no idea how hard I’m stanning right now. I love the Heathers musical SO MUCH (I actually like it more than the movie [laughing out loud]) and this episode gave me so much f—ing life I wanna go drink all the slushies. That was awesome.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.