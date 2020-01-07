Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais’ NSFW Joke About Judi Dench Not Sitting Well With Social Media

Ricky Gervais dropped a pretty NSFW joke about Dame Judi Dench at the 2020 Golden Globes, and it’s not going over well with some social media users. During the live broadcast, the controversial comedian made a quip, but it was bleeped by the censors. He recently clarified what the word he used was, and some Twitter users are hitting back at the comedian for his approach to hosting the big award show.

The bleeped word was “minge”. https://t.co/Jqel2zh9du — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 7, 2020

“He’s awful. What’s do hard about being funny?” one user commented.

“Not impressed with Mr Gervais act tonight! His need to appear disinterested and uninvolved were dare I say boring! It was funny in the first 45 minutes, but it wore thin after that! So I hope you keep you’re promise not to host again!” another user exclaimed.

“Ricky is washed up and boring,” someone else said, while a fourth Twitter user wrote. “Why do you have comedians host these award shows. There is nothing funny now days. Should be someone that is respectful.”

Why does this man still have a career? — Ben Solo (@DonnerB123) January 6, 2020

However, not everyone had been upset with Gervais, as many how expressed support for the comedian.

“No one can be shocked by this. He’s a comedian, it’s what he does. We also know by previous experience that he doesn’t like to follow the rules. I think he’s hilarious although I’m quite sure this WILL be his last. [laughing out loud]!” one fan tweeted.

“Ricky Gervais roasting an entire ballroom full of celebrities without giving a single f— is the energy I hope to bring with me through all of 2020,” TV hot Lauren Chen wrote in a tweet.

British talk show host Piers Morgan wrote an editorial in the Daily Mail, defending Gervais and praising him for his jokes about the Hollywood stars in attendance at the Golden Globes.

“The reason his verbal assault resonated so powerfully is because it came just when many people, including me, feared the world had gone completely nuts – shamed, dragged and cancelled into supine submission by a staggeringly intolerant radical liberal mob intent on sucking every ounce of freedom and joy out of life,” Morgan wrote.

“Fueled by their radical, preachy echo chambers on social media platforms that bear little relation to mainstream thinking, these soul-draining twerps have tried to enforce their narrow, extremely illiberal views onto the rest of us, and set out to destroy anyone that tries to stand up to them,” he added.

Gervais has since explained that his jokes were merely that, and not meant to be interpreted as a political stance.