‘Rick and Morty’ Teases New Super Bowl Ad, Fans Demand Next Episode Release Date

Rick and Morty’s latest ad crossover has fans furious as they await Season 4, Episode 6. The animated show has been on hiatus for over a month now, and fans are feeling deprived. When the official Rick and Morty Twitter account posted a new Pringles commercial on Tuesday, they just about lost it.

The quick Pringles ad — which is a teaser for the upcoming Super Bowl ad — shows one Morty with an exposed robotic face lecturing a classroom full of identical Mortys at desks in front of him. All of them have three Pringles cans in front of them, and a handful of chips.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Mortys chant urgently about Pringles’ latest flavor combination, spelled out on the chalkboard. They all have the Pringles logo printed on their foreheads, and their eyes glow with the company’s mascot, Julius Pringles. However, fans were made more furious than hungry by the clip.

The class prepares for their Big Game takeover. @Pringles [ad] pic.twitter.com/wmbZAbmrJ2 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) January 21, 2020

“Why are you guys always hoarding episodes?” one fan wondered.

“Episode 6 is out in other universes be patient!!” tweeted another.

“Shut up an drop the next episodes,” added a third.

Rick and Morty Season 4 premiered in November after the series was on hiatus for over two years. Fans were distraught to learn that the show would have a mid-season break this time around, and so far they have learned nothing new about the show’s potential return date since the last episode aired.

Adult Swim has promised that “Rick and Morty Season 4 will return in 2020.” We also know that the season will have a total of ten episodes, though the series as a whole has a 70-episode order. Finally, we know from social media that the writers were working on the show up until December, though we do not know whether they were finishing Season 4 or getting ahead on Season 5.

Either way, there is no way to rush Rick and Morty, as fans have found in years past. The show became famous for its prolonged waiting periods between seasons, particularly after Season 2, when fans waited nearly two years for a new episode, only for it to drop unexpectedly on April Fools Day.

Poor guyyy — Rick (@Rick94795804) January 21, 2020

Things may be different going forward, however, as the show got its 70-episode renewal between Season 3 and Season 4. Series co-creator Justin Roiland told Polygon that this would do a lot to cut down the waiting time between seasons.

“We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster,” he said last June. “We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”