'Rick and Morty' Season 7: Release Date and Fan Guide

The new season has a lot of questions to answer with just a few weeks to go and 10 new episodes to air.

Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. The show has evolved a lot over the last few years so that die-hard fans may have different hopes for where it will go in these new episodes. Here are some of the big things to keep in mind as we head into Season 7.

Rick and Morty is at a transitional time and the network is keeping its secrets close for now. Series co-creator and star Justin Roiland was fired earlier this year, and with only weeks to go until the premiere we still do not know who will take over as the voice of the titular characters. The show may also be headed for a tonal shift and a narrative climax through a few long-running story arcs, and it will most definitely be under a lot of scrutiny this season. While there is no trailer for the new season yet, below is the important information on the upcoming arc of Rick and Morty.

Season 7 Episode Count and Schedule

Rick and Morty has ballooned from a scrappy late-night cartoon into the flagship franchise of Adult Swim and a cultural force to be reckoned with. While the budget is bigger, the animation is more elaborate and the writing is done further and further in advance, some other changes that fans were hoping for have still not come to pass. Most notably, the number of episodes per season has not increased. When Adult Swim gave the show a massive 70-episode order, some fans hoped the seasons would get a bit longer than their usual 10 episodes each. Sadly, it looks like Season 7 is still not making this change.

On the bright side, Season 7 is airing for 10 consecutive weeks with no mid-season hiatus. That's a refreshing change from the last few seasons when the episodes were divided by a massive gap of weeks or even months. Assuming the current schedule doesn't change, fans will be watching the Season 7 finale on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Episode Titles

Adult Swim has not released a trailer or much other promotional material for Season 7, but we do have the episode titles for the entire season. They are listed in chronological order below.

How Poopy got His Poop Back

The Jerrick Trap

Air Force Wong

That's Amorte

Unmortricken

Rickfending Your Mort

Wet Kuat Amortican Summer

Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie

Mort: Ragnarok

Fear No Mort

The episode titles by themselves are a fun preview as they allow fans to speculate pretty wildly about the upcoming stories, but no more than that. They also strongly hint at some returning characters, including Mr. Poopybutthole (previously voiced by Roiland) and Dr. Wong (Susan Sarandon).

Beth and Summer's Promo

For more plot speculation, we have a fourth-wall-shattering promo from Beth (Sarah Chalke) and Summer (Spencer Grammer). The two speculate wildly about what the new season will bring, from plot-heavy catharsis to simple, grounded stories – and possibly even less than that.

Evil Morty and Rick Prime

There are debatably two ongoing story arcs in Rick and Morty that are likely to be addressed in Season 7 – though it's perfectly valid to lump them into one big bullet point. Starting from Season 1, Episode 10, fans have wondered how "the Evil Morty storyline" would play out. It was a slow burn with about one mention every other season, culminating at the end of Season 5 when Evil Morty enacted his master plan to escape from "the central finite curve."

That triggered the new iteration of continuity within the show – "Rick Prime." The climax of Evil Morty's plan revealed that Rick's dark past included a long, unhealthy hunt for an alternate version of himself who killed his wife. While Season 6 didn't do much of this kind of canonical storytelling, it ended with the promise that Rick and Morty would not resume hinting "Rick Prime" together.

How to Watch

Season 7 may or may not answer these mysteries, but we will find out one way or another on Sunday, Oct. 15. The show airs on Adult Swim at 11 p.m. ET and streams simultaneously on the Adult Swim app, which requires a valid cable log-in to watch.

Unfortunately, the only alternative for watching the show week-to-week is to rent or purchase it on a digital store like Amazon's Prime Video. New episodes will be available there within hours of when they air on cable. Fans could also wait for the season to appear on Max and Hulu sometime next year, but then they might have some of the mysteries above spoiled for them in the meantime.