Justin Roiland, 'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator, Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

Justin Roiland, co-creator, and star of Rick and Morty, has been charged in Orange County, California, for felony domestic violence following an incident in 2020, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Orange County District Attorney in May 2020. Roiland, who pleaded not guilty in 2020, appeared in court on Jan. 12 for a pre-trial hearing. A criminal complaint obtained by NBC News charges Roiland, 42, with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by violence, fraud, or deception. According to the complaint, an anonymous Jane Doe dating Roiland was reportedly assaulted on or around Jan. 19, 2020. No trial date is set for the case, which has been the subject of more than a dozen court hearings since Roiland pleaded not guilty to both charges in October 2020. NBC News saw public documents indicating that Roiland was charged in May 2020, arrested in August 2020, and released on a $50,000 bond before he was arraigned in October 2020.

Roiland was forbidden from harassing, threatening, or spying on the individual named in a protective order filed in October 2020. According to the order, he is prohibited from getting within 100 feet of the individual. In addition, the order requires Roiland to turn in any firearms he owns or possesses. It's unclear who requested the order, which remains in effect until October 2023. There are currently protective orders preventing public disclosure of details concerning the case, including police body camera footage, police reports, abuse investigation reports, medical reports, and recordings of interviews. In addition, the affidavit supporting Roiland's arrest is also sealed, NBC News reported. A brief hearing on Thursday concluded with an agreement to convene again on Apr. 27, with Roiland ordered to attend. Roiland's lawyer confirmed a plea offer is available to the voice actor but did not discuss details.

Justin Roiland was charged with domestic battery w/ corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.



One of the most popular adult television comedies on Adult Swim is Roiland's Rick and Morty, a billion-dollar media and merchandising success. Roiland voices the titular characters Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith. With Dan Harmon, Roiland serves as co-writer and executive producer along with the voice work. The series' unique storytelling and science-fiction elements quickly gained a fan following when the series premiered in 2013. After its premiere season, Rick and Morty became one of Adult Swim's most popular shows ever produced. The show's sixth season aired in September 2022, and Cartoon Network ordered a seventh season as part of a long-term deal for 70 new episodes. In 2020, Roiland won an Emmy and, in 2022, a Hollywood Critics Choice Award for his work on Rick and Morty.