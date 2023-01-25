Who Will Voice 'Rick and Morty' Characters Amid Justin Roiland Firing?

Adult Swim announced on Tuesday that it is ending all associations with Justin Roiland, but that Rick and Morty will go on. Roiland co-created the series and has voiced its two titular characters from the beginning, leaving the question of who will take over. So far there has been no announcement or even a real hint about the casting, but there are some possibilities to consider.

Rick and Morty started off as an amateur cartoon created entirely by Roiland at home, which is why he voiced both main characters. When the show was picked up by Adult Swim, it took some convincing for them to let Roiland continue voicing both main characters. However, by now that is part of the show's legacy, so it's hard to imagine it continuing in a different way.

At the same time, a change might be preferable to constant one-to-one comparisons between Roiland and whoever is chosen to replace him. A report by Dexterto speculates that the show could run in a completely different direction with the voices for Rick and Morty. It could even utilize its A-list voice cast, giving new roles to actors like Chris Parnell or co-creator Dan Harmon.

Most fans online expect the show to hire an impersonator who can do one or both of the voices as close to Roiland's delivery as possible. Many have already begun to vie for the job, posting videos and soundbites on social media to demonstrate their skill. So far, Adult Swim hasn't responded publicly to any of these "auditions."

Roiland was fired from the show after news broke that he had been charged with felony domestic abuse back in May of 2020. The trial for those charges is now approaching, and once the charges became a matter of public record more allegations against Roiland began to emerge on social media.

Roiland pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges against him, and he still maintains his innocence to this day. His attorney released a statement saying: "not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence." Roiland is due back in court on April 27, but an actual trial date has not been set yet.

As for Rick and Morty, it just recently finished airing its sixth season and it has at least a few more on the way. In April of 2018, Adult Swim gave the show a massive renewal of 70 episodes in total. Since then, 30 episodes have aired, meaning at least 40 more should be coming. It's not clear if those will air in four batches or if the seasons themselves might get longer.

Rick and Morty is streaming now on Hulu and HBO Max. Season 6 is only available on digital stores or on the Adult Swim app for now. Season 7 is in the works, but it's not clear when it will air nor who will play Rick and Morty.