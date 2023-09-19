'Rick and Morty' Season 7: New Opening Sequence Revealed

There is still no trailer for the highly-anticipated series, but the new title sequence gives us a glimpse at some new footage for now.

Adult Swim has found yet another way to tease Rick and Morty Season 7 without revealing the new voice actors – the opening credits sequence. Every year, the cartoon switches up the visual gags that play during its theme song to start off each episode, sparking fans' speculation in the process. This year is no different with five new clips to ponder.

As always, the Rick and Morty opening credits sequence for Season 7 starts with the familiar shot of the title characters running away from frog-like monsters before Rick hops into a portal in the ground and Morty trips. From there, everything is new, starting with a shot of Summer (Spencer Grammer) lifting Rick over her head as he struggles and protests. The next show shows Rick and Morty leaning on shovels looking bored until a decayed hand reaches out of the freshly turned earth. Rick looks delighted by this development while Morty looks horrified.

The next shot focuses on Beth and Space Beth (Sarah Chalke) in the foreground – a promising shot for fans who want to see more of Space Beth. They appear to be in an alien throne room and are dressed in matching frilly pink dresses with ice cream cone hats. They do a nervous little tap dance over a cupcake on the ground. Behind them, Morty and Summer look relaxed sitting on the steps in front of the alien throne while a one-eyed overlord watches on.

After that, we see Rick and Morty with comically oversized heads skiing down a snowy mountain on their own tongues. Finally, the last new shot is Jerry (Chris Parnell) doing a split between two chairs, mimicking a shot from the martial arts movie Bloodsport starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. The title sequence ends with the familiar shot of Rick, Morty and Summer in Rick's spaceship being pursued by a monster that resembles Cthulu from the works of H.P. Lovecraft.

As always, the title sequence has some fans speculating about which scenes will actually appear in the show and which ones are just stand-alone visual gags. This is a tradition going back to Season 1 of the show, and each year the animators have managed to surprise us. However, while the first three seasons were about evenly split, more recent title seasons have steered away from using clips from the show in the opening credits. For example, Season 6 only had one real clip in it and four throw-away gags.

(Photo: Courtesy of Adult Swim)

Whatever, the case, Rick and Morty fans can only be distracted from their real question for so long. The new season is less than a month away and Adult Swim has still not announced the voice actor(s) who will take over for Justin Roiland as Rick, Morty, Mr. Poopybutthole, Mr. Meeseeks and many other beloved characters. Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.