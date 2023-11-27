'Rick and Morty' Season 7, Episode 7: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

The new episode is not available on any subscription-based services, but you can rent or purchase it if you don't have cable.

Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 7, "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" is streaming now on the Adult Swim app. The episode premiered on Sunday, Nov. 26 on Adult Swim and has already aired in repeats there since then, so it could also be accessed on a DVR set to record the series – or even on-demand with some cable plans. Other than that, the episode is proving difficult to find.

Rick and Morty airs on cable and does not air week-to-week on any subscription-based streaming services, so watching it in real time during a new season is difficult for cord-cutters. The Adult Swim app gives you access on your own schedule, but only if you have a valid cable login. You cannot subscribe to the app on its own. That leaves one other method for keeping up with the show: digital stores like Amazon's Prime Video. The problem is that this week, the new episode is running late there as well.

At the time of this writing, the latest episode of Rick and Morty has not been added to Prime Video for those that bought the entire season, and is not available individually either. It appears to be available on Vudu and Apple TV for the same price – $1.99 per episode or $18.99 for the full season – but for fans that already purchased it on Prime Video, the wait goes on. So far Amazon has not explained this delay publicly.

This week's episode includes one of the clips from this season's opening title sequence with a muscular Summer (Spencer Grammer) lifting Rick (Ian Cardoni) over her head. The episode's cold open was published on social media a few days early as a preview. It sets up a story where Summer is fed up with doing Rick's chores in exchange for his help with sci-fi gadgets, while Morty is jealous of the things she gets. Meanwhile, Rick says: "It's my emotional cheat day" when confronted with the overarching plot of his nemesis, Rick Prime.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is available to rent or purchase on digital stores including Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu, though so far Episode 7 is running late on Prime Video. The season is also available to stream on the Adult Swim app for those with a valid cable login. It will be added to Max and Hulu in 2024, a few months after it has finished airing.