The 'Rick and Morty' 'Every Burger' Was Just Made in Real Life, and It's Huge

Rick and Morty fans work fast to bring the show's zaniest creations to life, including the "every burger" referenced in Season 7, Episode 2, "The Jerrick Trap." In that episode, a botched body-swap transformed Rick (Ian Cardoni) and Jerry (Chris Parnell) into two brand new people who discover early in their search for identity that they love cheeseburgers. YouTuber Binging with Babish brought their experimental "every burger" to life in a new video just weeks later.

If you feel like you're a little behind here, you're not alone. The "every burger" was a brief reference in a recent episode of Rick and Morty that would have been easy to miss, though Babish shows the scene at the beginning of his video below. Babish's YouTube series is all about trying to recreate the fictional foods from TV and movies, and this was the dish he chose from Rick and Morty Season 7. As obscure as it is, it's admittedly a better choice than the spaghetti from Episode 4, "That's Amorte." The combined interest of Rick and Morty fans, Babish subscribers and fast-food aficionados landed this "every burger" video near the top of YouTube's trending lists this week.

Babish spends nearly 13 minutes bringing this burger to life, explaining his methods and thought process as he goes along. It's relatively simple compared to some of his other projects considering that it's comprised of pre-cooked elements from fast-food restaurants, but it's also far less practical than other projects since it is literally too big to eat.

"The Jerrick Trap" opens with Rick and Jerry arguing about whose life is harder, then agreeing to prove each other wrong by switching bodies. The process gets muddled, however, and instead they end up with a combination of their minds in each of their bodies, creating two new characters. The two hate each other at first but as they slowly realize that they are neither Rick nor Jerry and they have a lot in common, they become friends. The first thing they bond over is their idea to stop at every fast food restaurant on the way home "so they could make one giant burger with a patty from each place."

It looks like the two don't even go through with this idea since they immediately begin eating the individual burgers in that very scene. Thankfully, Babish did the hard work for them. Meanwhile, these two characters go on to take the nicknames "Burger" and "Fries," working as a duo in the intergalactic crime world and abandoning all the attachments that Rick and Jerry held dear. It takes another freak accident for their original personas to regain control and revert them to their previous forms.

"Burger and Fries" is already a fan-favorite concept on social media, short-lived as it was. Rick and Morty Season 7 has just three episodes left in the season. The show airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. You can stream it on the Adult Swim app with a valid cable login, or rent or purchase the season digitally to watch it week-to-week. Otherwise, it will be added to Max and Hulu in a few months.