Rick and Morty's New Voice Actors Revealed, and Fans Have Strong Thoughts
Some fans liked the new voice actors, but others claimed it ruined the entire episode for them.
Rick and Morty Season 7 introduced new voice actors taking over roles previously played by Justin Roiland, and the response from fans was predictably contentious. This season, Ian Cardoni is playing Rick Sanchez while Harry Belden is playing Morty Smith, and in this episode, John Allen is playing Mr. Poopybutthole as well. For better or worse, some fans say the show just won't feel the same without Roiland.
Rick and Morty Season 7 has been in the works for a long time, but it hit a stumbling block earlier this year when Adult Swim fired series star and co-creator Justin Roiland. Roiland was charged with felony domestic violence, and while the charges were ultimately dropped, other allegations made against him led the network to sever all ties with him. The producers of Rick and Morty did their best to re-cast his many roles on the show with "sound-alikes," but understandably, fans can hear the difference. On Sunday, Oct. 16, fans saw their first full episode with the new voices when Season 7 premiered.
It's notable that Cardoni, Belden and Allen are all just doing their best to imitate the voices that Roiland did for these characters up until now, which means that viewers will be prime to compare the two performances and decide which one is "better." Roiland's other show, Solar Opposites, took a different approach by giving Roiland's character a completely different voice, sparing the replacement actor from direct comparison in that way.
Rick and Morty Season 7 will air every Sunday at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim for the next nine weeks, and hopefully fans will get used to these new voices. In the meantime, here is the initial reaction to the new voice actors for Rick and Morty.
'Ruined'
Has anybody heard the new Rick & Morty voices yet? @adultswim have officially ruined that show forever. pic.twitter.com/lLCWAublGT— The Borden Asylum_Official (@BordenThe) October 15, 2023
Some fans proclaimed that the series is simply "ruined" from here on out. They didn't expect they'd get passed this recasting.
It's Back
Rick & Morty Season 7🍿— 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐃𝐚 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐚 (@VascoDaGanjaa) October 16, 2023
Totally forgot Rick & Morty season 7 premieres on Sunday W! pic.twitter.com/AIcPNjvjVM— Anthony🎃but Spooky🎃 (@Tohneee) October 13, 2023
Rick and Morty is infamous for long breaks between seasons, so some fans were simply glad that the show is back in a timely fashion. The re-casting could easily have caused a longer delay.
'End It'
I think it would've been better to just end the show. There's no way this version of Rick & Morty is going to make it to 10 seasons lol— Thomas (@ThomasMightSnap) October 16, 2023
Some fans said that it would have been better to end the show than to continue without Roiland. The series has already been renewed through Season 10.
Roiland Credits
Justin Roiland still part fo the show. Appears as a producer #RickAndMorty #rickmorty #justinroiland pic.twitter.com/WqA2IMosxC— Rosca Daniel (@JustRoscaDaniel) October 16, 2023
Some fans noted that Justin Roiland is still listed as an executive producer in the credits of this episode, but that is likely because of all the work that was already done on Season 7 before he was fired.
Range
The new voice actors for Rick & Morty are doing OK in terms of imitating tone.
But we’re yet to see whether they can recreate and convince us of their emotional highs & lows. Crazy evil Rick & Rage Driven Morty shall be the true tests!
Also- awful episode btw, such weak writing— tie-dye.politics (@tiedye_politics) October 16, 2023
Some fans withheld judgement on the voices so far, saying they needed to hear a wider range of emotion to decide if they were bothered.
Wouldn't Have Noticed
You’re all butthurt liars. If I hadn’t known Rick & Morty changed voices ahead of time I wouldn’t have noticed.
It was just a weak episode. They happen.— Schizophreniapples (@DonQuixoteFace) October 16, 2023
Some fans said that the new actors were so convincing, they might not have noticed the re-casting if they hadn't read about it online.
Hugh Jackman's Review
@RealHughJackman 😂 pic.twitter.com/QTNSfxDJTn— Bryan Starnes 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BryanStarnes1) October 16, 2023
Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) in Rick and Morty Season 7 pic.twitter.com/qdpe96odWF— TOP HD CONTENTS (@tvsclips) October 16, 2023
Finally, for some fans, only one review of the new episode matters – the response from Hugh Jackman. Jackman actually voiced himself in this episode, so there is clearly no bad blood here. Rick and Morty Season 7 continues this Sunday at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.