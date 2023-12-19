'Rick and Morty' Season 8: Release Date Prediction and Everything We Know

There's little news on when Season 8 will premiere, but these are the clues we have so far.

Rick and Morty Season 7 just concluded this weekend, and many fans are wondering when the next installment is coming. So far, Adult Swim has not made any official announcements or slated Season 8's premiere, but there are some hints we can look at. Read on for the best educated guesses about Rick and Morty Season 8 so far.

Rick and Morty got a dream deal in the TV world back in 2018 when Adult Swim renewed the show for 70 episodes all at once. That means the show will continue at least through Season 10 – assuming it continues to have 10 episodes per season – and there's nothing stopping the writers, animators and actors from producing all that material now, without stopping between seasons to renegotiate their contracts. For example, we know from screenwriter Cody Ziglar that writing on Season 7 wrapped back in August of 2021, before Season 6 had even premiered.

That seems to be the case for Season 8 as well. Writer Rob Schrab said that writing for Season 8 had begun in May of 2022 in a post on social media. In June of 2023, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen and producer Steve Levy told the French news outlet Premiere that writing for Season 8 was finished.

With the writing done, typically the next step would be recording the actors' dialogue, then the animation. The timing for these two jobs can vary greatly depending on the casts' availability and the content of the stories themselves – action-packed episodes like "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" will require more time than the more contained "sitcom episodes" about the Smith family.

Still, the final say on when the episode premieres will come from the network itself. Adult Swim must decide when to schedule Season 8 for the best viewership and the best payout from advertisers. That means we probably shouldn't expect to see the new season any sooner than a year after the last one premiered.

If history is any guide, the soonest fans should expect to see Rick and Morty Season 8 is in the fall of 2024. That would leave just enough time for the animators to work their magic, and would line up with the autumn release of Season 7. However, Rick and Morty does not necessarily have an established season – it has premiered in December, July, April, November and June in the past. If Season 8 isn't coming near the end of 2024, the next best bet would probably be the spring season of 2025.

Still, progress on the show is compounding, so there's plenty of reasons for fans to get their hopes up that new episodes will come sooner rather than later. In an interview with Radio Times last month, series co-creator Dan Harmon said that the writers are working on Season 9 right now. That means the gaps between seasons should be closing as this massive contract comes to an end.

Rick and Morty Season 7 just concluded. It is streaming now on the Adult Swim app, and is available to rent or purchase on digital stores like Apple TV, Prime Video or Vudu. It will be added to Max and Hulu on January 22, along with the first six seasons of the series. Stay tuned for news on Season 8 as it becomes available.