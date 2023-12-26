Everything Coming to Max in January 2024
Max lineup is growing in January is expanding with the premiere of 'True Detective: Night Country,' 'Real Time with Bill Maher' Season 22, and 'Rick and Morty' Season 7.
As another year closes on the calendar, the Max streaming library is about to get a little bigger. Following a massive year that saw HBO Max relaunch as Max and the arrival of everything from Our Flag Means Death Season 2 to Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, the critically-acclimated Barbie movie and more, Max will celebrate the start of a new year with a fresh lineup of TV series and movies in January 2024.
The new year will bring plenty of new titles to the Max streaming library, including everything from the debut of the HBO Original drama series True Detective: Night Country to the premiere of the eight-part cinematic Max Original documentary series On the Roam, with Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project also set to debut. January will also see the return of several fan-favorites, such as the Season 3 premiere of Max Original series Sort Of and the HBO Original Real Time with Bill Maher set to return for Season 22. Meanwhile, the hit adult animated series Rick and Morty will return for Season 7 next month. Other additions next month include The Breakfast Club, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, several Star Trek titles, and Scream 4.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).
Jan. 1 - Jan. 5
Jan. 1
90 Day Fiancé: Holiday Special 2023 #3 (TLC)
90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Single All The Way (TLC)
The A-Team (2010)
After Earth (2013)
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)
Aniara (2019)
Austenland (2013)
Bachelorette (2012)
Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2013)
Body at Brighton Rock (2019)
Booty Call (1997)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Brothers (2001)
Cabin Fever (2003)
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
Celebrity IOU, Season 7 (HGTV)
Collision Course (1989)
Cyborg (1989)
Dance With Me (1998)
Dark Skies (2013)
Date and Switch (2013)
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
Empire State (2013)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Everybody Wants to be Italian (2008)
A Fistful of Dollars (1967)
For A Few Dollars More (1967)
Free Birds (2013)
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1967)
The Gospel According to Andre (2018)
Greta (2019)
Hail Satan? (2019)
Hang Em' High (1968)
Head Office (1986)
HGTV Dream Home 2024 (HGTV)
The Hitcher (1986)
Hollywood Homicide (2003)
I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)
I, Frankenstein (2014)
The Ides of March (2011)
It Comes At Night (2017)
Jodorowsky's Dune (2013)
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A. (1996)
Kids Baking Championship, Season 12 specials (Food Network)
The Kill Team (2019)
Killing Them Softly (2012)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
Lawless (2012)
Machete (2010)
Mike Wallace is Here (2019)
Odd Jobs (1986)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Quarantine (2008)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)
Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
Ricochet (1991)
Road Trip (2000)
Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rocket Science (2007)
Scream 4 (2011)
The Secrets We Keep (2020)
Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)
Star Trek Generations (1994)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
Sweet Dreams (1985)
Switch (1991)
Ted 2 (2015)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (ID)
Tracers (2015)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
White House Down (2013)
Jan. 2
Jessica's Big Little World (Cartoon Network)
Moonshiners Season 13A (Discovery Channel)
Jan. 4
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
Jan. 5
Creator League Series, Season 5
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 14 (HGTV)
OWN Celebrates the New Color Purple (OWN)
Jan. 6 - Jan. 10
Jan. 6
Ready to Love: Make a Move (OWN)
Tricky Dick (CNN Original)
Jan. 7
Carnival Eats, Season 11 (Cooking Channel)
Diana (CNN Original)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death, Season 3B (ID)
Home Town, Season 8 (HGTV)
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)
Worst Cooks in America, Season 27 (Food Network)
Jan. 8
90 Day Diaries, Season 5 (TLC)
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO Original)
Jan. 10
See No Evil, Season 9B (ID)
Jan. 11 - Jan. 15
Jan. 11
Chowchilla (CNN Films/Max Original)
Jan. 12
Batwheels, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
The Convict (Skazana)
The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie)
Jan. 13
The Kitchen, Season 34 (Food Network)
What's Wrong with That House? (HGTV)
The Wonder List with Bill Weir (CNN Original)
Jan. 14
Craig of the Creek: Craig Before the Creek (Cartoon Network)
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)
Jan. 15
Snowden (2016)
Jan. 16 - Jan. 20
Jan. 16
Seduced to Slay (ID)
Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?, Season 7 (ID)
Jan. 18
On The Roam (Max Original)
Sort Of, Season 3 (Max Original)
Jan. 19
Real Time With Bill Maher S22 (HBO Original)
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 5 (CNN)
Jan. 20
Belle Collective, Season 2C (OWN)
Lincoln: Divided We Stand (CNN Original)
Jan. 21 - Jan. 25
Jan. 21
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 4B (OWN)
Love & Translation (TLC)
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)
Jan. 22
Battle on the Mountain (HGTV)
Death by Fame, Season 2 (ID)
Rick and Morty, Season 7 (Adult Swim)
The Playboy Murders, Season 2 (ID)
Jan. 24
Rico to the Rescue, Season 2 (HGTV)
Jan. 25
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 33 (Food Network)
Jan. 26 - Jan. 31
Jan. 26
Border Control: Spain, Season 3
Jan. 27
The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)
Jan. 28
The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN Original)
Jan. 31
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 34 (Food Network)
The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original)
Bleacher Report Live Sports in January
Jan. 1
2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic:
Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 3 p.m.
Jan. 3
NHL: New Jersey Devils* at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
Jan. 10
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche*, 10 p.m.
Jan. 11
NBA: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.
Jan. 15
Martin Luther King Jr. Day NBA Doubleheader:
San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m.
Jan. 16
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.
Jan. 17
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres*, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, 10 p.m.
Jan. 20
Soccer: U.S. Men's National Team vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m.
Jan. 23
2024 NBA Rivals Week:
New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.
Jan. 24
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins*, 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.
Jan. 25
2024 NBA Rivals Week:
Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
Jan. 30
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics*, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
Jan. 31
NHL: Los Angeles Kings* at Nashville Predators, 7:30 p.m.
*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated marketprev