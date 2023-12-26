Everything Coming to Max in January 2024

As another year closes on the calendar, the Max streaming library is about to get a little bigger. Following a massive year that saw HBO Max relaunch as Max and the arrival of everything from Our Flag Means Death Season 2 to Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, the critically-acclimated Barbie movie and more, Max will celebrate the start of a new year with a fresh lineup of TV series and movies in January 2024.

The new year will bring plenty of new titles to the Max streaming library, including everything from the debut of the HBO Original drama series True Detective: Night Country to the premiere of the eight-part cinematic Max Original documentary series On the Roam, with Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project also set to debut. January will also see the return of several fan-favorites, such as the Season 3 premiere of Max Original series Sort Of and the HBO Original Real Time with Bill Maher set to return for Season 22. Meanwhile, the hit adult animated series Rick and Morty will return for Season 7 next month. Other additions next month include The Breakfast Club, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, several Star Trek titles, and Scream 4.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).