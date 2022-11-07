'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Returns in New Teaser

Rick and Morty will soon be back, along with a surprising amount of screentime for Dr. Wong. On Monday, Adult Swim dropped a new teaser for the rest of Rick and Morty Season 6, which returns from its hiatus on Sunday, Nov. 20. While the sci-fi duo has some typically outrageous adventures planned, they are also blocking out some time for introspection.

In typically meta fashion, the new Rick and Morty teaser starts with Rick declaring: "and, we're back." The teaser is set to "We're Not Gonna Take It" by Twisted Sister, and it includes scattered scenes of the titular duo in scenes that are virtually impossible to parse out of context. Among them are a couple of shots of Rick fighting a bug-like alien in a letterman jacket who looks like they could be a relative of the show's infamous Gromflomites. Other than that, the only familiar face shown is that of the family therapist Dr. Wong, still played by Susan Sarandon.

In one of the clips shown, Rick barges into Dr. Wong's office while Mr. Goldenfold (Brandon Johnson) is already in session. After unceremoniously turning the math teacher into a bug, Rick says ominously: "We need to talk." Later, we see Rick and Dr. Wong talking about a goblin-like creature in a hovering vessel beside them.

While they're not exactly alone in either clip, it's notable that Rick and Dr. Wong are speaking without any of the other family members around. For that matter, it's interesting that the rest of the Smith family is absent from the teaser altogether. This could be a hint about what's coming this season as Rick continues to reckon with his past while choosing to remain a member of this particular version of his family.

Personal development aside, there is clearly plenty of action in this next batch of episodes. The show continues to deliver unbelievable animation in its signature carefree style, and even if every battle sequence was included in this one teaser, it would be enough to fill out the rest of the season.

One question that remains technically unanswered is how long this season will actually be. So far, Adult Swim has not confirmed whether Season 6 will consist of just 10 episodes. Since the midseason hiatus started after Episode 6, some fans are holding out hope that it will go on for at least 12 episodes in total.

For now, the first half of Rick and Morty Season 6 is streaming on the Adult Swim app, or on digital stores where you can rent or purchase it. Previous seasons are streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. The rest of the season begins on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.