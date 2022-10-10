'Rick and Morty' Announces Extended Midseason Hiatus

Rick and Morty Season 6 has been keeping a steady pace, but now it's time for a break. After Sunday night's episode, Adult Swim announced that the series will now go on hiatus for six weeks. Many fans are devastated – especially after the major developments in Episode 6, "Juricksic Mort."

The official Rick and Morty Twitter account posted a still from the pilot episode, adding: "See you in six weeks." The post notes that Rick and Morty will return on Sunday, Nov. 20, to many fans' shock. However, there may be one upside to this hiatus. In the past, Rick and Morty has taken its mid-season hiatus between Episode 5 and Episode 6, but this time it's coming after Episode 6. This could mean that Season 6 will be longer than the usual 10 episodes.

Please use this time to expand your mind in preparation for the rest of the season



Rick and Morty returns November 20th pic.twitter.com/OebaDqvHwQ — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 10, 2022

Adult Swim placed a huge order for 70 episodes of Rick and Morty back in 2017, and since then the writers and showrunners have occasionally discussed changing the length of the seasons. This may be the time, since neither the creative team nor the network have explicitly stated how long this season will be, although last month they did announce a total of 11 episode titles.

Either way, Season 6, Episode 6 was a big one because it worked in some of Rick's dreaded "canonical storytelling." While most of the episode was a self-contained tale of dinosaurs returning to earth, it touched on the ongoing trouble with portal travel several times. Rick's iconic portal gun has not been working since the Season 5 finale, when "Evil Morty" created a space-time rift that disrupted the technology all Ricks use to travel between dimensions – or to teleport in general.

Early in the episode, Rick made one of his meta statements complaining that fixing portal travel was a "creative process" and it was disrupted by constant questions. Later in the episode, the hyper-intelligent dinosaurs gave Rick a new-and-improved "portal pistol," which he destroyed out of spite. In the end, Rick rescued the dinosaurs, in a sense, and out of spite, they repaired the rift without asking him. While this made portal travel possible again, Rick resented having the task taken away from him.

Rick and Morty may be on hiatus, but when it returns Rick will be back to full strength with his portal gun in working order. That also means he will probably have to deal with an interdimensional villain Morty left behind in "Cronenberg world" sooner or later. The show will be back on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.