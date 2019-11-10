‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Tonight is the night Rick and Morty finally returns for Season 4. After a wait of more than two years, fans will get fresh adventures with the Smith family. There are several ways to watch the show live with or without a cable subscription.

Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 10 on Adult Swim. The show begins at 11:30 p.m. ET on cable, and on the Adult Swim app as well. Fans can watch in real time by signing in with their cable login if they have one, either on the website or on the mobile app.

Even cord-cutters have plenty of options for the premiere. Several live TV streaming subscription services will have Rick and Morty in real time, including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The best part is that many of these services have a free trial period, so if you have never used it before you can watch this big event at no extra charge. Simply be sure to cancel within a week or two if you do not want to pay for the service.

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

It is also worth noting that Adult Swim has put episodes of Rick and Morty online for free before, with no cable sign in or credit card required. The network is big on stunts and events, and Rick and Morty is its biggest show these days, so it may well try to get some loyal followers’ attention with a free livestream of some kind.

For Season 3, for example, Adult Swim hosted a temporary free stream of the episode on April Fool’s Day in 2017. The episode played several times back-to-back on cable and online, right up until midnight that day. Those who missed it had to wait until the fall to see it again.

Rick and Morty Season 4 kicks off with five brand new episodes this month. The season is going to be ten episodes in all, so there is probably a mid-season break coming up just in time for the holidays. In the meantime, we can look forward to five Sundays in a row of bizarre trans-dimensional antics.

This is the beginning of a run that will last years, if all goes as planned. Since its last season, Rick and Morty has been renewed for a staggering 70-episode order. The show has only aired 31 total episodes so far in its 6-year life, so that is no small feat.

Series co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon hope the massive renewal will streamline and speed up their production rate, meaning there won’t be a two-year wait before Season 5. At first, they even talked about making 14 or 15 episodes for Season 4, but ultimately they decided against it. On his podcast, Harmontown, Harmon explained that he wanted to be sure they got episodes out and that they could keep a good pace before they committed to a larger batch.



