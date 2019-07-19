‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 First Look Teaser Released

Not only did Rick And Morty give fans their first look at season 4 during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but they also revealed the first major guest star the new season will feature too.

The clip features Morty and his father, Jerry, dealing with a pink alien who has put up an app that the pair want to be removed. Morty gets a little physical with their alien captive, prompting an “ominous beeping noise” to overtake the situation. As with any ominous beeping, Morty and Jerry assume there is about to be an explosion, diving for cover. But this isn’t the case, leading to a humorous reveal and conversation you’ve come to expect from the series.

The alien in the clip is played by Thor: Ragnarok and What We Do in the Shadows director Taika Waititi, giving season four its first big-name guest and adding another name to a high-profile list of stars over the years. Co-creator Justin Roiland discussed the character and joked a bit about their choice of premiere location according to Gamestop.

*Ominous beeping noise* FIRST LOOK AT RICK AND MORTY SEASON 4 *Ominous beeping noise* @adultswim pic.twitter.com/FtduZbdHHa — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 19, 2019

“He’s a new character, and he’s fun, and we’re excited to be able to introduce him to you here at Comic-Con because there’s all kinds of merch and stuff,” Roiland joked.

The panel also introduced a second clip in an unfinished form, showing Rick and Morty leaving on another adventure while forcing Jerry to float around with some sort of God powers.

“I wasn’t born into the god business,” Rick says in the clip. “I f—ing earned it.”

Roiland was joined on stage by co-creator Dan Harmon, Spencer Grammer who voices Summer, Chris Parnell who voices Jerry, and Sarah Chalke who stars as Morty’s mom Beth. Comedian and show writer Rob Schrab also appeared as the host for the panel.

One thing made clear by the panel is how the age of long delays for the series are over. Adult Swim renewed the series for 70 episodes and will premiere season 4 in the fall, giving the co-creators some job security that they had been craving. Roiland and Harmon explain what is different moving forward for the show on the production side, including the status of delays.

“There was a lot of stuff that had to happen between Seasons 3 and 4 that won’t ever have to happen again,” Roiland said before letting Harmon add his own thoughts. “We’re just finishing Season 4 while we’re starting Season 5.”

The pair also told Entertainment Weekly that it will never be a two-year wait between seasons ever again, elaborating on their Comic-Con comments.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between Seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon told EW. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

Rick and Morty season 4 will consist of 10 episodes and will premiere in November on Adult Swim.