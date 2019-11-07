‘Revenge’ Sequel Series in the Works at ABC

ABC is reportedly continuing one of its soapiest drama series soon! Reports surfaced Wednesday the network is working on a sequel series to Revenge, from original creator Mike Kelley and former show writer Joe Fazzio. The new show will feature a new Latinx immigrant character, along with at least one of the characters from the original ABC drama.

Deadline, who first reported the news, writes the returning character has not been cast yet. The original character will guide the new series lead as she arrives in Malibu to set forth her plans for revenge against a pharmaceutical dynasty, “whose insatiable freed led to the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family and a global epidemic.”

The project’s executive producers also include Melissa Loy and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill and will be an ABC Studios production.

The outlet writes the sequel series is still in early stages of development, and there are not actors attached to the project so far. The original series left plenty of beloved characters alive in the series finale that could return for the new show, including tech giant and sidekick Nolan Ross (Gabriel Mann), and his friend Louise Virginia Ellis.

The original Revenge was inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ The Count of Monte Cristo and starred Emily VanCamp as a young woman who comes to the Hamptons to exact revenge on a wealthy family who had framed her father. The show ran from 2011 to 2015 and also starred Madeleine Stowe, Mann, Henry Czerny, Nick Wechsler, Josh Bowman, Christa B. Allen, James Tupper, Karine Vanasse, Brian Hallisay and Elena Satine.

The original series was a breakout hit when it premiered in 2011. Ratings declined after a few years, with the publication writing the show would have been more suitable on streaming. It wrapped up after four seasons in 2015. Despite the ratings decline, the show had a massive fan following and proved to be a successful project internationally.

The series made a name for Temple Hill Productions on television. The series currently has a few projects on the air on streaming, including Mr. Mercedes on Audience and Looking for Alaska on Hulu. The production company is also behind the upcoming Love, Simon sequel series coming to Disney+ and Lil Dicky for FX.

Kelley has also been busy since Revenge went off the air. He recently created and executive produced the Netflix drama limited series What/If starring Renee Zellweger. Fazzio’s created include writing on How to Get Away with Murder.