‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 4 Finale Preview Revealed

ABC has released the promo for the upcoming season finale of Abbott Elementary.

In “Please Touch Museum,” airing on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET, “Abbott Elementary goes on a schoolwide field trip to the Please Touch Museum, which has some of the older kids skeptical.”

The field trip to the museum was set up in the most recent episode. The teachers were going to take the kids on a field trip to the aquarium, but it wasn’t going to be open by the time of the field trip due to Eagles fans stealing a shark following the Super Bowl. Janine, always with the plans, had a backup handy just in case, and the other teachers were pleased with the museum.

From the looks of the promo, the field trip should be interesting. Between the younger kids being as excited as ever to the older kids – and Mr. Johnson – thinking the museum’s for babies, it should make for some entertaining scenes. At the very least, the teachers seem to be having fun, and with Ava officially back as principal, she’s settling back in just fine and is even spending the field trip with O’Shon.

Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary has been renewed for Season 5. The early renewal came in January, with Abbott being one of the first shows across all networks to be renewed for the 2025-26 season. Assuming that nothing bad happens at the end of the Season 4 finale, creator Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis are expected to return.

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) LISA ANN WALTER, CHRIS PERFETTI, SHERYL LEE RALPH, LOGAN CARTER

Abbott remains a top series on ABC. Not only did it receive an early renewal, but it was also nominated for two Golden Globes this year. Additionally, it continues to land in Hulu’s Top 15 and is currently No. 10. While it seems like Abbott Elementary is ending a bit early this year, the season finale is actually Episode 22. The schedule has just been a bit more consistent this season, even with production pausing more than once earlier this year due to the wildfires.

All episodes of Abbott Elementary are streaming now on Hulu. It would be a good time to catch up now before the Season 4 finale airs on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. It’s likely Season 5 will premiere later this year.