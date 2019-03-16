‘Rent: Live!’ Star Brennin Hunt Suffers Injury During Dress Rehearsal of Fox Production

The show must go on! After Rent: Live! star Brennin Hunt, who plays Roger in the Brodway adaptation, was injured in a dress rehearsal Sunday, Fox has confirmed the live performance will still air.

“Last night during a live performance of Fox’s production of Rent, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured,” the network said in a statement released Sunday, as first published by The Hollywood Reporter. “But in the spirit of Rent, everyone — producers and cast, original and current — is dedicated to ensuring that tonight’s broadcast must, and will, go on.”

“The experience of putting together this beautiful new production of my brother’s work, while emotional, has been truly joyous for all of us,” the sister of late Rent composer Jonathan Larson, Julie Larson, added in another statement. “This new cast has embodied the spirit of the show from day one and they embraced Brennin with positive and uplifting love in his moment of need. Rent has always been about resilience and community. I speak from my heart when I say that we have a spectacular show for you tonight. We can’t wait for a new generation to experience Jonathan’s legacy.”

The publication reported Saturday that Hunt rolled his ankle during the dress rehearsal and was taken to the hospital. While his role in the live performance is unknown, the outlet reported Fox will use some taped portions of the dress rehearsal to supplement the live performance.

Us Weekly reported Sunday that Hunt’s injury was a bit more serious, with a source telling the publication, “Brennin broke his ankle 10 minutes before the end during dress rehearsal of Rent yesterday. They have no understudy.”

After about 30 minutes, the source added that Hunt returned to the stage with assistance, but appeared upset over the injury.

Also starring in the live musical are Dancing With the Stars winner Jordan Fisher as Mark, Vanessa Hudgens as Maureen, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Valentina as Angel and singer Tinashe as Mimi.

The original show’s cast will also reunite during the live performance, Broadway legends Idina Menzel and Anthony Rapp confirmed.

“I was thrilled to meet this deeply talented man today,” Rapp wrote on Twitter of meeting the contemporary of his original Mark. “I am honored by the beautiful work he is doing. Thank you [Jordan Fisher].”

He also shared another photo with his original Rent co-stars, adding the caption “Family.”

Rent: Live! airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Photo credit: FOX