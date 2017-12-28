Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back, Getting Cancelled and on the Bubble

The new year is just around the corner, and networks are either breaking hearts or making dreams as they begin to announce the shows that will and won’t return to the small screen in 2018.

Among the shows that fans can expect to see in the new year are Grey’s Anatomy, The Big Bang Theory, This Is Us, and The 100, and while none of those renewals are surprising, some cancellations are. ABC has knocked The Middle from its schedule for the new year, while Fox will be saying goodbye to New Girl.

As some shows know their fate for 2018, others remain in limbo. While NBC‘s Chicago Med is likely a sure bet to be renewed, ABC‘s Ten Days in the Valley likely won’t have the same luck. Meanwhile, CBS‘ Criminal Minds remains on the fence, season ratings having been neutral.

Keep scrolling to see everything renewed, cancelled and on the fence.

ABC Renewals and Cancellations

Renewed

The $100,000 Pyramid: Returns Summer 2018

Alex Inc.: Premieres at midseason

The Bachelor: Returns at midseason

Bachelor in Paradise: Returns Summer 2018

Celebrity Family Feud: Returns Summer 2018

The Crossing: Premieres at midseason

For the People: Premieres at midseason

The Goldbergs: Renewed through next season

Grey’s Anatomy spinoff: Premieres at midseason

Match Game: Returns Summer 2018

Modern Family: Renewed through next season

Quantico: Returns at midseason

Roseanne revival: Premieres at midseason

Splitting Up Together: Premieres at midseason

To Tell the Truth: Returns Summer 2018

Cancelled

The Middle: Series finale airs Spring 2018

Scandal: Series finale airs Spring 2018

ABC On the Fence

On the Fence

America’s Funniest

American Housewife

Battle of the Network Stars

Black-sih

Boy Band

Dancing With the Stars

Designated Survivor

Fresh Off the Boat

The Gong Show

The Good Doctor

Grey’s Anatomy

How to Get Away With Murder

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel’s Inhumans

The Mayor

Once Upon a Time

Shark Tank

Speechless

Ten Days in the Valley

The Toy Box

CBS Renewals and Cancellations

Renewed

The Big Bang Theory: Renewed through next season

Big Brother: Returns Summer 2018

Instinct: Premieres at midseason

Ransom: Renewed for Season 2

Salvation: Renewed for Season 2

Undercover Boss: Returns in 2018

Cancelled

Wisdom of the Crowd

Zoo

CBS On the Fence

On the Fence

9JKL

The Amazing Race

Blue Bloods

Bull

Code Black

Criminal Minds

Elementary

Hawaii Five-0

Kevin Can Wait

Life in Pieces

MacGyver

Madam Secretary

Man With a Plan

Me, Myself & I

Mom

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

Scorpion

SEAL Team

Superior Donuts

Survivor

S.W.A.T.

Young Sheldon

Fox Renewals and Cancellations

Renewed

9-1-1: Premieres at midseason

American Grit: Returns Summer 2018

Beat Shazam: Returns Summer 2018

LA to Vegas: Premieres at midseason

Love Connection: Returns in Summer 2018

MasterChef: Returns at midseason

MasterChef Junior: Returns at midseason

The Orville

The Resident: Premieres at midseason

The Simpsons: Renewed through next season

The X-Files: Returns at midseason

Cancelled

New Girl: Final season airs in early 2018

Fox On the Fence

On the Fence

Bob’s Burgers

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Empire

The Exorcist

Family Guy

Ghosted

The Gifted

Gotham

Hell’s Kitchen

The Last Man on Earth

Lucifer

The Mick

Prison Break

Shots Fired

So You Think You Can Dance

Star

Wayward Pines

World’s Funniest

NBC Renewals and Cancellations

Renewed

America’s Got Talent: Returns Summer 2018

American Ninja Warrior: Returns Summer 2018

AP Bio: Premieres at midseason

Good Girls: Premieres at midseason

The Good Place: Officially renewed for Season 3

Marlon: Returns Summer 2018

Rise: Premieres at midseason

Shades of Blue: Returns at midseason

Taken: Returns at midseason

This Is Us: Renewed through next season

Timeless: Returns in 2018

Trial & Error: Returns in 2018

The Wall: 10 new episodes waiting to air

Will & Grace: Renewed through next season

World of Dance: Returns Summer 2018

Cancelled

The Night Shift

NBC On the Fence

On the Fence

The Biggest Loser

The Blacklist

Blindspot

The Brave

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D

Great News

Law & Order: SVU

Little Big Shots

Midnight, Texas

Superstore

The Voice

The CW Renewals and Cancellations

Renewed

The 100: Returns at midseason

Black Lightning: Premieres at midseason

Dynasty: Picked up for full season

iZombie: Returns at midseason

Life Sentence: Premieres at midseason

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Returns in 2018

Cancelled

The Originals: Final season premieres at midseason

The CW On the Fence

On the Fence

Arrow

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

The Flash

Jane the Virgin

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Riverdale

Supergirl

Supernatural

Valor