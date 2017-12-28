Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back, Getting Cancelled and on the Bubble

The new year is just around the corner, and networks are either breaking hearts or making dreams as they begin to announce the shows that will and won’t return to the small screen in 2018.
Among the shows that fans can expect to see in the new year are Grey’s Anatomy, The Big Bang Theory, This Is Us, and The 100, and while none of those renewals are surprising, some cancellations are. ABC has knocked The Middle from its schedule for the new year, while Fox will be saying goodbye to New Girl.
As some shows know their fate for 2018, others remain in limbo. While NBC‘s Chicago Med is likely a sure bet to be renewed, ABC‘s Ten Days in the Valley likely won’t have the same luck. Meanwhile, CBS‘ Criminal Minds remains on the fence, season ratings having been neutral.
Keep scrolling to see everything renewed, cancelled and on the fence.
ABC Renewals and Cancellations
Renewed
The $100,000 Pyramid: Returns Summer 2018
Alex Inc.: Premieres at midseason
The Bachelor: Returns at midseason
Bachelor in Paradise: Returns Summer 2018
Celebrity Family Feud: Returns Summer 2018
The Crossing: Premieres at midseason
For the People: Premieres at midseason
The Goldbergs: Renewed through next season
Grey’s Anatomy spinoff: Premieres at midseason
Match Game: Returns Summer 2018
Modern Family: Renewed through next season
Quantico: Returns at midseason
Roseanne revival: Premieres at midseason
Splitting Up Together: Premieres at midseason
To Tell the Truth: Returns Summer 2018
Cancelled
The Middle: Series finale airs Spring 2018
Scandal: Series finale airs Spring 2018
ABC On the Fence
On the Fence
America’s Funniest
American Housewife
Battle of the Network Stars
Black-sih
Boy Band
Dancing With the Stars
Designated Survivor
Fresh Off the Boat
The Gong Show
The Good Doctor
Grey’s Anatomy
How to Get Away With Murder
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Marvel’s Inhumans
The Mayor
Once Upon a Time
Shark Tank
Speechless
Ten Days in the Valley
The Toy Box
CBS Renewals and Cancellations
Renewed
The Big Bang Theory: Renewed through next season
Big Brother: Returns Summer 2018
Instinct: Premieres at midseason
Ransom: Renewed for Season 2
Salvation: Renewed for Season 2
Undercover Boss: Returns in 2018
Cancelled
Wisdom of the Crowd
Zoo
CBS On the Fence
On the Fence
9JKL
The Amazing Race
Blue Bloods
Bull
Code Black
Criminal Minds
Elementary
Hawaii Five-0
Kevin Can Wait
Life in Pieces
MacGyver
Madam Secretary
Man With a Plan
Me, Myself & I
Mom
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
Scorpion
SEAL Team
Superior Donuts
Survivor
S.W.A.T.
Young Sheldon
Fox Renewals and Cancellations
Renewed
9-1-1: Premieres at midseason
American Grit: Returns Summer 2018
Beat Shazam: Returns Summer 2018
LA to Vegas: Premieres at midseason
Love Connection: Returns in Summer 2018
MasterChef: Returns at midseason
MasterChef Junior: Returns at midseason
The Orville
The Resident: Premieres at midseason
The Simpsons: Renewed through next season
The X-Files: Returns at midseason
Cancelled
New Girl: Final season airs in early 2018
Fox On the Fence
On the Fence
Bob’s Burgers
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Empire
The Exorcist
Family Guy
Ghosted
The Gifted
Gotham
Hell’s Kitchen
The Last Man on Earth
Lucifer
The Mick
Prison Break
Shots Fired
So You Think You Can Dance
Star
Wayward Pines
World’s Funniest
NBC Renewals and Cancellations
Renewed
America’s Got Talent: Returns Summer 2018
American Ninja Warrior: Returns Summer 2018
AP Bio: Premieres at midseason
Good Girls: Premieres at midseason
The Good Place: Officially renewed for Season 3
Marlon: Returns Summer 2018
Rise: Premieres at midseason
Shades of Blue: Returns at midseason
Taken: Returns at midseason
This Is Us: Renewed through next season
Timeless: Returns in 2018
Trial & Error: Returns in 2018
The Wall: 10 new episodes waiting to air
Will & Grace: Renewed through next season
World of Dance: Returns Summer 2018
Cancelled
The Night Shift
NBC On the Fence
On the Fence
The Biggest Loser
The Blacklist
Blindspot
The Brave
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D
Great News
Law & Order: SVU
Little Big Shots
Midnight, Texas
Superstore
The Voice
The CW Renewals and Cancellations
Renewed
The 100: Returns at midseason
Black Lightning: Premieres at midseason
Dynasty: Picked up for full season
iZombie: Returns at midseason
Life Sentence: Premieres at midseason
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Returns in 2018
Cancelled
The Originals: Final season premieres at midseason
The CW On the Fence
On the Fence
Arrow
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
The Flash
Jane the Virgin
Penn & Teller: Fool Us
Riverdale
Supergirl
Supernatural
Valor