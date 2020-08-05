'The Ren & Stimpy Show' Gets Reboot at Comedy Central

Comedy Central is rebooting The Ren & Stimpy Show as part of its continued revival of animated series, the network announced Wednesday, as per The Wrap. The news comes as part of a larger announcement that ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group has called on Marvel Studios and Fox Entertainment alum Grant Gish to lead a newly-created adult animation unit, which will include Comedy Central's Ren & Stimpy reboot, a Beavis and Butt-Head revival, the new Daria spinoff titled Jodie, and MTV’s reboot of Clone High.

"Grant has incredible instincts and a supercharged passion for animation. Along with his extraordinary reputation and impressive successes with some of the biggest hits in the genre, from Bob’s Burgers to American Dad – his vision is exactly what we’re looking for to lead our adult animation unit," said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group in a statement. "I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team."

Gish explained his passion for the shows he will be leading the revival of in his own statement. "I grew up on MTV’s Animation Studios content where I’d run home from school to watch Beavis and Butt-Head eating pretzels on my couch," added Gish. "With access to such a vast library of IP that will enable us to break through the clutter coupled with the opportunity to create a fresh slate, I couldn’t be more excited to join the E&Y Group that’s growing in droves under Chris and Nina’s leadership."

The original Ren & Stimpy was created by John Kricfalusi and debuted on Nickelodeon in 1991 alongside other classics like Rugrats and Doug. While the show regularly faced criticism for its graphic and adult content, it became a cult classic and ran for five seasons before coming to the end of its original run. There has been no premiere date for the reboot of Ren & Stimpy.

Continuing to build the adult animation sector is the future of ViacomCBS' Entertainment & Youth Group. "We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio," said Entertainment & Youth Group president Chris McCarthy. "Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations."