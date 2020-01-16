Reba McEntire Joining ‘Young Sheldon’ to Play a Character’s Ex

Reba McEntire is joining the cast of Young Sheldon. The prequel/spinoff of The Big Bang Theory chronicles the childhood years of Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage. It’s narrated by Jim Parsons, who played the adult version of the character for 12 seasons. According to TVLine, McEntire will play June, described as the “fun and fiery ex-wife of Dale Ballard, played by Craig T. Nelson.

The country singer will guest-star in an episode that’s slated to run sometime in February.

Along with her lucrative career in music, McEntire has a number of acting roles under her belt. From 2001-2007, she headlined her own sitcom, Reba, which co-starred Melissa Peterman, who plays the neighbor on Young Sheldon. Unfortunately, there won’t be any on-screen reunions, as the two characters won’t be crossing paths in next month’s episode.

However, the two did manage to have an off-screen reunion last month when Peterman attended McEntire’s residency performances with Brooks & Dunn at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. McEntire even documented the event on her Instagram.

“Sorry to bother you, ma’am, on your photo shoot, but do you know where I can find the nearest bathroom?’” she joked in her caption, and hashtagging the phrase, “never know who you will see in Vegas.”

Since Reba aired its final episode back in 2007, and the duo has managed to reunite several times over the years, including when McEntire guest-starred on the season four finale of Baby Daddy in 2015. The show starred Peterman as Bonnie, who got a visit from her friend Charlotte, played by McEntire.

In November at the Country Music Awards, McEntire was asked by Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of a Reba revival, and she replied that she’s “always ready for a reunion.”

“We would love that. [All it takes is] somebody saying yes. The powers that be. I think we’d all love it — JoAnna Garcia, Chris Rich, Melissa Peterman, Steve Howey, myself, I think we’d love it.”

McEntire already has a busy year, and decade, in front of her. To kick off the beginning of 2020, she reflected on the past 10 years of her career in a lengthy Instagram post, she promised fans that she’s “as excited as I’ve ever been and looking forward to all the surprises and opportunities a new decade will bring.”

Young Sheldon airs every Thursday at 8/7 Central on CBS and can be streamed anytime on CBS All Access.