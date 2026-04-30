ABC Makes Decision on ‘Scrubs’ Revival

ABC is scrubbing in for another season of the Scrubs reboot.

The network confirmed to Deadline on Thursday that it had renewed the revival of the original medical sitcom for another season, slated to make its premiere in the 2026-27 TV season.

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While this upcoming season officially counts as the revival’s second, it marks 11 total seasons of Scrubs, with the original series coming to an end in 2010 after nine seasons.

(Disney/Jeff Weddell)

Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke all reprised their roles in the Scrubs revival, which aired its Season 1 finale on April 15, with original cast members Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley also making guest appearances. New cast members included Vanessa Bayer, Ana Bun, David Gridley and Joel Kim Booster.

“Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way,” the show’s official logline for Season 1 read.

Bill Lawrence, who created both the original Scrubs and its revival, told Deadline in March that he was “really hopeful” the series would get renewed for another season.

“We’re all crossing our fingers that they let us do a whole bunch more, but we’re really hopeful,” he told Deadline in March, while adding, “I’m so happy and grateful that anybody still cares about that show.”

(Disney/Darko Sikman)

“I love the people that are in it so much, not only the old ones because I’ve talked way too much about Zach and Donald and Sarah, I’ve been working with them a long time,” he said of working with both original and new cast members on the revival. “All the new kids are great as well.”

Lawrence continued, “It’s been really cool, metaphorically, to watch not only the actors, Donald, Zach and Sarah, who were the kids, be the older people, both professionally and in real life, to a new group of young actors and actresses, but even behind the scenes.”

The Scrubs renewal comes alongside news that ABC had also greenlit a third season of the Tim Allen-led comedy Shifting Gears, leaving R.J. Decker as the network’s only current scripted series to have its fate remain undetermined.

Scrubs was created by Lawrence and executive produced via his Doozer Productions, Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, in addition to Braff, Faison and Chalke. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner, with director-producer Randall Winston also executive producing.