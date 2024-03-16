Reality TV Star Dies in Bathtub, But Was It Murder? (Preview of CBS' 'Elsbeth')

A reality TV star has died, but don't worry, it's only on TV. After going on hiatus immediately following the series premiere, CBS' new series Elsbeth is coming back in full force on Apr. 4 with two back-to-back new episodes. One of the episodes airing during the special event will see a larger-than-life reality TV star being found dead in her bathtub.

In "Reality Shock," Elsbeth and Kaya investigate the circumstances surrounding her death so they can determine whether it was an accident or murder. "As they get deeper into the events surrounding her demise, they meet Skip Mason (guest star Jesse Tyler Ferguson), the mercurial producer behind the popular, guilty-pleasure reality series Lavish Ladies, who becomes a prime suspect after he is accused of going to dangerous lengths to concoct 'good TV.'"

It was previously reported that Ferguson will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of Elsbeth, and it seems like his character will be drastically different than his beloved Modern Family character, Mitchell Pritchett. Whether or not he is actually responsible for the murder will be quite the interesting storyline and entertaining as well. It really could go either way, and it wouldn't be surprising if there was a twist or two.

Meanwhile, in the first hour of the back-to-back episodes event, "A Classic New York Character," a loathed co-op board president (guest star Linda Lavin) of a luxury pre-war building falls off her balcony and dies. Elsbeth and Kaya are called to the scene to dig for a lead when they meet Joann (guest star Jane Krakowski), a high-powered Manhattan real estate broker with huge clients and even bigger secrets."

Elsbeth is coming out big for its return with plenty of stars, and it's going to be two hours you won't want to miss. It will surely be a fun night, other than for the characters who will be dying. While the wait for new Elsbeth episodes is long, especially the fact that the show went on hiatus right after it premiered, it seems the wait will surely be worth it. Don't miss new episodes of Elsbeth back-to-back on Thursday, Apr. 4 beginning at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The network will be re-airing the pilot episode on Saturday, Mar. 30 at 8 p.m. ET so fans will be able to catch up before the new episodes.