'The Price is Right' Primetime: One Family Wins 3 Cars in Thrilling Moment

The Price is Right took over primetime on Tuesday night. In honor of the holiday season, a special episode of the daytime game show aired with families taking to the stage to win a variety of prizes. During the episode, one family managed to win three cars during the Triple Play and, of course, viewers couldn't help but react in shock and awe as the exciting moment played out.

On The Price is Right's primetime special, one family got to play for the chance to win three cars. The family played the classic game Triple Play, during which they had to correctly guess the prices of each of the cars without going over. As always with the Triple Play, the family started with the lowest-priced vehicle first (and were given an array of options for the price of the car, which they had to accurately pick) and then moved on to the two others. Ultimately, they walked away with the prize, which just so happened to have been all three of the cars in play.

Naturally, since this was such a big win, it prompted a ton of reactions amongst viewers. On social media, those very Price is Right viewers opened up about watching one family take home one of the biggest prizes of the night.