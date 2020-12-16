'Price Is Right' and 'Let's Make a Deal' Primetime Specials Coming in January

✖

The Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal are each getting brand new primetime specials, which will be coming in January. On Wednesday, CBS announced that the iconic game shows will stay up late a few nights next month, with The Price Is Right at Night airing as three new primetime episodes of the nation's longest-running game show. At least one of them will feature actor and comedian Adam Devine (Workaholics, Jexi) facing off agianst rapper-turned-actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (the Fast and Furious franchise). The pair will each be playing for charity.

The new Price Is Right at Night primetime episodes will be hosted by Drew Carey, and will air on Jan. 6, Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The fun certainly doesn't stop there, however. Let’s Make a Deal Primetime will air on Jan. 18 At 9:00 p.m. ET, with special guests Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, the stars of CBS’ hit sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola. The big episode will have $300,000 available in cash and prizes, and will give away $21,000 to lucky Traders throughout the show, in celebration of 2021.

The newly announced primetime specials will not be the first, however, as two holiday-themed primetime specials will be airing this month. On Dec. 22, The Price Is Right at Night holiday special will air at 8 p.m. ET. That will be followed by Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, which will also be full of holiday cheer and festivities.

On Tuesday, PopCulture debuted an exclusive video of the Christmas jingle that will kick off the Let’s Make a Deal Primetime holiday special. In the clip, Wayne Brady, announcer Jonathan Mangum, and model Tiffany Coyle all are seen sitting by a fireplace, enjoying some warm hot chocolate while hanging out. Eventually Brady breaks into song, belting out, "Deals upon deals, cash trips and wheels, a Jaguar for reals, gives me the feels. Primetime we're here, with Christmas cheer, play from your house." Don't miss the big holiday special when it airs next Tuesday! Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.