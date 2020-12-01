✖

Pluto TV just added a channel that will stream Bob Barker episodes of The Price Is Right for 24 hours, seven days a week, so you can pretend to be home from school sick every day. The Price Is Right: The Barker Era will feature episodes from the 1980s, which will also give viewers an opportunity to be shocked at the price of things from almost 40 years ago. Barker, 96, hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 until his retirement in 2007.

On Monday, Pluto TV teamed up with Fremantle's Buzzr to announce the new channel, which launches on Tuesday. The channel will include episodes that have not aired since they originally debuted during the '80s. On Christmas Eve, the channel will switch to airing holiday-themed episodes. "The Price is Right is classic feel-good TV and a part of television history with beloved host Bob Barker at the helm," Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto TV, said in a statement to Deadline.

“Bringing the most cherished era in The Price Is Right history back to television is sure to be a dream come true for all game show fans,” Buzzr General Manager, Mark Deetjen added. “The golden age of game shows was a time when families would come together to watch this fun and engaging genre of television from the comfort of their living rooms. Pluto TV’s mission to offer accessible entertainment to homes across America harnesses this very same spirit and we couldn’t think of a more perfect partner to help us reintroduce this iconic content.”

Unfortunately, the episodes will not be available on-demand, notes Vulture. The episodes will be live-streamed and will be located in Pluto's Entertainment section, where there are also channels dedicated to Deal or No Deal and Baywatch. Fans will have to pay close attention to the stream if they hope to catch milestone episodes that include the introduction of games like Plinko end exciting finishes with rare double Showcase winners.

The original version of The Price Is Right debuted on NBC in 1956, with Bill Cullen hosting. The show moved to ABC in 1963 and ended in 1965. In 1972, CBS revived the series with Barker as host. After Barker retired in 2007, comedian Drew Carey took over. The show is the longest-running game show in U.S. television history. Barker turns 97 on Dec. 12.