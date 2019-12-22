‘Price Is Right at Night’: What to Know About the Game Show’s Rare Primetime Special

Two new Price Is Right specials are premiering on CBS this week and long-time fans will not want to miss them. It begins on Sunday with a star-studded special is called The Price Is Right At Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With The Cast Of SEAL Team. It begins on Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Price Is Right at Night brings back beloved host Drew Carey for a holiday-themed game show with special celebrity guests. Carey will be joined by SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Justin Melnick and Dita the dog.

The live audience for the special is made up of active duty military service members and veterans. The cast of SEAL Team will play The Price Is Right, but their winnings will go to the Headstrong Project, a charity which provides mental health treatment for 9/11 survivors and their families.

A second special follows on Monday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. This one is also hosted by Carey, and features comedian, actor and writer Seth Rogen. Rogen is bringing his well-known organization Hilarity for Charity to the game show. He will be playing for money to fund Alzheimer’s research and providing care for those dealing with the disease.

Rogen has been running Hilarity for Charity for years along with his wife, Miller Rogen. It has become a familiar sight for fans, thanks to public efforts like this one. Many are familiar with Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity Netflix specials, where popular comedians and other performers put on a variety show to help fund Rogen’s non-profit organization.

CBS first announced these specials at the end of November, and excitement has been building ever since. According to the network, there are more primetime specials for The Price is Right on the way starting in 2020. Details for those events are expected soon.

The Price Is Right is in syndication, airing on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET. The beloved game show first premiered in 1956, but was overhauled in 1972, creating the iconic version with host Bob Barker. Starting in 2007, Drew Carey became the host, applying his quick-thinking skills from improvisational comedy on Whose Line Is It Anyway to the show’s high-energy set.

The first two specials for The Price is Right At Night air on Sunday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS.