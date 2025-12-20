‘Pretty Little Liars’ Stars Reunite for New Project

Two Pretty Little Liars stars are reuniting for something new.

Deadline reports that Lucy Hale and Ian Harding are teaming up for a new holiday rom-com.

From Latigo Films, BuzzFeed Studios, Applewood Studios, CaliWood Pictures, and Fortitude International, The Twelve Dates of Christmas “follows Christina Walker (Hale), a successful shop owner who has devoted her energy to her career at the expense of her dating life. As she finds herself single while watching her younger siblings marry ahead of her, Christina makes a promise to herself: to go on 12 dates in the 12 weeks leading up to Christmas in hopes of finding ‘Mr. Right.’ Along the way, she navigates the often complicated and unpredictable world of online dating, discovering unexpected connections, personal growth, and the true meaning of the season.”

The film is directed by David Lipper, who wrote the script with Seth Howard. Lipper and Robert A. Daly Jr. produce The Twelve Dates of Christmas under their Latigo Films banner, alongside Ryan Winterstern for Applewood Studios, in collaboration with BuzzFeed Studios, led by Richard Alan Reid and Michael Philip. Executive producers are Jared Einsohn, Carter Jenkins, and R. Wesley Sierk III, Audra Gricius, Jina Panebianco, and John D. Straley of CaliWood Pictures, and Nadine De Barros of Fortitude International. Seth Howard and Jennifer Gibgot are also serving as executive producers.

Hale and Harding starred in all seven seasons of ABC Family/Freeform’s teen murder mystery drama Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017. Hale portrayed one of the Liars, Aria Montgomery, while Harding played Ezra Fitz, Aria’s English teacher and love interest throughout the series’ run. Despite the complicated nature of their relationship and the secrets revealed over the years, Aria and Ezra ended up getting married in the series finale.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Most recently, Hale can be seen in the movies F*** Marry Kill, Running on Empty, Which Brings Me to You, Puppy Love, Inside Man, and Big Gold Brick. Upcoming, she’ll be starring in Dead Letters on Netflix, an adaptation of the Caite Dolan-Leach novel. As for Harding, he can be seen in Ripple on Netflix and Holidazed on Hallmark Channel, as well as Our Little Secret, The Magic of Lemon Drops, and Ghosts of Christmas Always.

More information on The Twelve Dates of Christmas will likely be released in the coming months, but for now, fans can watch Hale and Harding in all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, streaming on HBO Max.