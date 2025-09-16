Premiere Windows for ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 and New ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Revealed

It’s almost time to return to the land of Westeros.

While at HBO’s post-Emmys party, a reporter at Deadline obtained new info about the future of the Game of Thrones franchise from HBO president Casey Bloys.

There are two spinoffs of Game of Thrones soon to launch or return. The first, House of the Dragon, has already aired two seasons. The second, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has yet to air.

Bloys confirmed that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, will premiere this January. It was originally slated to premiere this summer, then sometime in 2025.

As for House of the Dragon, Bloys said he thinks “it’ll be just outside of [the 2026 Emmy eligibility window].” The window for next year’s Emmy Awards closes on May 31, 2026, suggesting that the series will premiere sometime in June.

The third season of House of the Dragon began production at the end of March. The network announced it with an Instagram post featuring series star Emma D’Arcy, who plays protagonist Rhaenyra Targaryen, with the caption “The fight for the Throne is far from over.”

It is the third season of a planned four, as House of the Dragon is based off of Martin’s novel Fire and Blood. Unlike the book series that Game of Thrones was based on, Fire and Blood is a complete story, leaving no room for the TV series to run past Martin’s story as GoT so famously did.

The first two seasons of House of the Dragon are streaming now on HBO.