On Friday, TV Line reported that Season 3 of Pose will be it's last. The third season of the ballroom drama will reportedly premiere on May 2. The Season 3 finale, which will also serve as the series finale, will air on June 6 on FX. This news was confirmed by Pose's creators, Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals.

FX released a synopsis for the upcoming season, which will feature a major time jump. Season 3 will consist of seven episodes and will see the series jumping to the year 1994. The official synopsis reads, per TV Line, “Ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

Hey Pose fam! We made the decision to end @PoseOnFX after 3 seasons because we reached the intended ending of our story. This experience has been life changing. THANK YOU is too small a word. And yet, it’s what is in my heart. Hope to see you in May 2nd when we debut. #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/P9fMZfrS06 — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) March 5, 2021

Murphy and Canals both released statements about the fact that Pose will come to an end with Season 3. On Twitter, Canals wrote that they're ending the show with the upcoming season as they have "reached the intended ending of our story." The co-creator went on to share his gratitude for everyone who had a part in Pose's journey over the past few years. He wrote, "I'm filled with gratitude to our intrepid writers, cast, crew, and producers who worked tirelessly to make Pose come to life, humbled by our loyal audience, thankful to the ballroom community who trusted us to tell their story, overwhelmed by the critics who warmly embraced us, and forever indebted to Ryan Murphy, FX, and 20th Television for changing my life." Like Canals, Murphy also released a statement in which he spoke about what working on Pose has meant to him as the series comes to an end.

“Pose has been one of the creative highlights of my entire career,” Murphy wrote, in part. “From the very beginning when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the show, it has been a passion project. To go from the beginning of my career in the late 90s when it was nearly impossible to get an LGBTQ character on television to Pose — which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time — is a truly full circle moment for me."