Popular Morning Show Host Set to Move to Own Show

Morning TV host Alison Hammond is reportedly in line for a big promotion, and may soon become one of the preeminent voices on British television. Hammond currently hosts This Morning on ITV in the U.K., but according to The Sun, executives are moving fast to give her her own show in 2023. Fans of her work will likely be ecstatic.

Hammond is currently best known for This Morning on ITV and for hosting the game show I Can See Your Voice on BBC1. In the last few weeks, she also made her presence felt in a popular Christmas ad running in the U.K. for the supermarket company Sainsbury's. Now, a source familiar with the inner workings of the TV industry says that the channel Sky is hoping to give Hammond her own show.

Hammond is reportedly waiting for a counter-offer from her current bosses. The insider said: "It remains to be seen if This Morning bosses will give her a higher wage and a higher-profile role on the show to ensure she stays with them. If not, the Sky show is unlikely to be the last tempting offer she receives."

This would be a welcome change for Hammond, who has had her fair share of disappointments in the TV industry. She was hired to host ITV's reboot of Wheel of Fortune in the U.K., only for the project to be canceled unceremoniously. At the same time, her personal clout is arguably at an all-time high. She was recently nominated for Best Presenter at the National Television Awards, establishing herself as a real powerhouse.

This is especially impressive considering Hammond's roundabout introduction to the TV industry. She found her way on screen in 2002 when she was one of the contestants on the U.K.'s version of Big Brother. While she didn't last long on the game show, she made enough of an impression to continue in other reality TV shows. She went on to make appearances on Celebrity Fit Club, Celebrities Under Pressure, Big Star's Little Star, Celebrity Stars in Their Eyes, Celebrity Ready Steady Cook, Daily Cook's Challenge and Loose Women, among others.

Hammond even found her way onto the big screen in 2018 with an appearance in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. It's clear that she has some staying power in the industry, even if it's not clear exactly what comes next for her.