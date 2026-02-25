Popular HBO Show to End After Season 5

HBO’s critically-acclaimed drama Industry has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The network announced the series’ final season renewal on Wednesday, ahead of Sunday’s Season 4 finale.

“We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO,” said creators/showrunners Mickey Down and Konrad Kay in a statement. “This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of Industry and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO — Casey, Frannie, Kara, Cela, Sam, Kathleen, and Max. Without Jane Tranter’s imagination and belief, the show would simply be a dead idea in a drawer somewhere. She — alongside her partners at Bad Wolf — has been our guiding light and fiercest champion. We’d also like to thank the BBC for their partnership.”

“For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party,” they added. “We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one. Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances.”

“Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill,” they concluded. “It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future.”

In Season 4, while “at the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene,” according to the season logline. “As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.”

Season 4 also stars Ken Leung, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.



Industry is created, written, and executive produced by Down and Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Down and Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin. Writers include Down, Kay, and Joseph Charlton.

Industry Season 4 concludes on Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET, an hour early, on HBO and HBO Max.