‘Industry’ Season 4 Adds ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star, Confirms Kit Harington’s Return

HBO’s Industry is adding a new power player. Max Minghella, known for his roles in The Social Network and The Handmaid’s Tale, will play Season 4’s antagonist. Perhaps even more surprising is that Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), who played last season’s villain, will also be returning. Most of the main cast is also confirmed to appear in the fourth season; however, Harry Lawtey—who plays Robert, one of the four main characters—is a curious omission.

Industry, which follows a group of college graduates jostling for power and wealth at prestigious London investment bank Pierpoint & Co, has slowly become one of HBO’s crown jewels. While the first season received middling reviews from critics, the previous season had critics declaring it the best show on TV.

Season 3 of Industry saw the main cast taking a big bet on ‘ethical investing’ with Harington’s character Sir Henry Muck, who manipulated the group into a devious scheme that went all the way to the top of Britain’s government. In the shocking finale, series protagonist Harper (played by Myha’la) emerged victorious and started her own America-based investment fund.

While Season 4 will presumably move the characters from London to New York, there are currently no other plot details. However, series creators creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay told Deadline that their main inspiration for the new season is Tony Gilroy’s classic George Clooney-starring film Michael Clayton.

“We want to write a corporate thriller,” Down said, while calling Michael Clayton “the greatest corporate thriller of all time.”

Industry season 4 will be eight episodes, and production will begin in March.