HBO Debuts Steamy Trailer for ‘Industry’ Season 4

The most underrated show on HBO is headed back to the airwaves.

The steamy finance drama Industry—if you haven’t seen it, think part Succession, part White Lotus—is returning in January for a fourth season, and HBO has dropped a new trailer to entice fans into watching.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the trailer, series protagonist Harper Stern (Myha’la) is once again at odds with her best frenemy Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela), who are both jockeying for position in the cut-throat world of stock trading and corporate finance.

Harper has once again aligned with her mentor-turned-enemy Eric Tao (Ken Leung) to take down the startup company Tender, which is bankrolled by Yasmin’s new husband Henry (Kit Harington), who is cheating on her with the company’s CEO (played by Max Minghella). Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) also joins the cast as a new financial assistant.

The trailer seems to imply that all of them will wage an information war against each other and then end up sleeping together, with HBO saying the new season will see the “twisted friendship” between Harper, Yasmin, Henry, and Minghella’s character “warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.” Did we mention the drama on this show is a doozy?

Industry returns to HBO on Sunday, January 11. Watch the trailer for season four below.