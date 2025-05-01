Popular Disney Show to Hit 100-Episode Milestone on Saturday

A popular Disney show will be hitting 100 episodes this weekend.

According to Variety, the Disney Channel animated series Big City Greens will air its milestone episode on linear TV on Saturday and Disney+ on Wednesday.

Created by Chris and Shane Houghton, Big City Greens premiered in 2018 and “follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill, and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.”

(Disney Channel) TILLY, NANCY, GRAMMA ALICE, BILL, CRICKET

“From the very beginning, we thought that this show could go 100 episodes,” Shane told the outlet. “That was the benchmark: can this idea stretch that far? And we believed it could because the heart of the series was so solid — it’s two parts comedy, one part heart.”

The episode, appropriately titled “On Hundred,” will include giant poultry, trips to the afterlife, and a Mark Hamill cameo. But it will still be as emotional as ever for the audience, as Shane shared, “We want that emotional resonance. We want to feel something when we’re watching. It’s about making people laugh, but also making them care.” Added Chris, “It’s cool to watch Big City Greens evolve beyond the TV series — into shorts, a movie, a live NHL broadcast, even TikTok and toys. But the characters are what make all of that possible.”

(Disney Channel) GABRIELLA, CRICKET

Since its launch, Big City Greens has become one of the most-watched series for kids 6-11 across all platforms, with almost 1 billion views on YouTube. The series is the longest-running Disney TVA animated series behind Phineas and Ferb, and is the longest continuously running Disney TVA animated series.

Even with 100 episodes, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for Big City Greens despite the brothers developing more projects under a deal with Disney. “We’re juggling more than ever,” Chris said. “But it’s a dream. We still love working on Big City Greens. Season 5 is shaping up to be our funniest yet.” It’s also been quite the journey, as Shane said, “We’ve had nine years on this show. And when I look back at old episodes, I see little time capsules of my life. Conversations we had, things we were going through — it’s all in there. That’s special.”

Big City Greens’ 100th episode airs on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel, streaming on Wednesday on Disney+.